



According to the latest statistics from the UK government, 5,683 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The figure also revealed that one person died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health.

Monday’s figure lifted the UK coronavirus death toll to 127,841.

Separate figures released by the UK Statistical Agency show that more than 153,000 deaths have been registered in the UK where COVID-19 is mentioned in death certificates.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been 4,522,476 cases of coronavirus infection in the UK.

Coronavirus: What you need to know – Hear the latest information, advice and analysis on the pandemic.

The figures came out Monday as UK adults aged 25-29 will be able to book their coronavirus vaccine starting Tuesday, the health minister said.

MPs Matt Hancocktold said that vaccines remained the best way out of the epidemic, and doubts grew over the UK’s attempt to end all restrictions on 21 June.

Under 30 is the final cohort on the vaccine priority list.

Here is the Covid situation in 4 countries:

England

In the UK, 4,913 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections across the country to 3,944,955.

Meanwhile, local authorities have reported no new deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

UK coronavirus death toll stands at 112,440

The Granite City

Scottish health authorities have reported an additional 641 positive tests per day, with a total of 241,169 infections since the outbreak began.

No further deaths have been reported in Scotland and the death toll stands at 7,667.

Wales

In Wales, 75 more infections were reported. The United States has had a total of 213,166 Covid-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Related to Covid deaths, there has been one reported death in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,570.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, 54 more coronavirus cases have been reported, with a total of 123,186 infections.

Meanwhile, authorities said there were no further deaths. The country has a record 2,154 Covid deaths.

