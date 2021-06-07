Foreign Aid: How the UK’s Overseas Development Spending Compares to Other Countries ‘| political news





Conservative rebels have urged the government to overturn plans to cut foreign aid.

From 2015, UK law states that at least 0.7% of the country’s gross income (GNI) will be provided to low- and middle-income countries to support development.

Despite the UN’s 0.7% target, the plan to cut the UK’s foreign aid contribution to 0.5% has received widespread criticism both at home and abroad.

Here we look at how much the UK gives compared to other countries.

Who provides foreign aid?

Most wealthy countries provide aid, including some countries classified as middle- or low-income.

However, the 0.7% target applies to countries on the Development Assistance Committee (OECD DAC) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

These 30 countries are made up of many countries from the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other highly developed countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

Several other countries are participating in the DAC, such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bulgaria and Romania.

Last year, the UK was one of seven countries reporting to the OECD to achieve the 0.7% target, equivalent to $17.4 billion (0.7% of GNI to be exact). Of the European countries, only Germany spent more in absolute terms than the UK ($27.5 billion, or 0.73% of GNI). However, some OECD countries have given more as a percentage of GNI.

In 2020, despite the UN’s goals, the percentage of GNI by country varied widely between countries.

how much money

According to the OECD, aid from DAC countries is called Official Development Assistance (ODA) to promote economic development and well-being in developing countries.

In 2020, the last year net aid flows were reported, Member States sent $116 billion to their developing countries, a real increase of 7% compared to 2019. About three-quarters of this came from G7 countries.

Broadly speaking, this falls into one of four categories. 1. Bilateral Projects, Programs and Technical Support. It accounts for over half of total net ODA. 2. Contribution to multilateral organizations (approximately 1/3 of total ODA); 3. Humanitarian aid; and 4. Debt relief.

This could include grants to fund health improvement for people in developing countries, such as immunization programs, but could also include programs that could benefit donors, such as infrastructure projects that allow higher levels of trade and investment.

Many countries, such as Japan, provide a significant percentage of aid in the form of loans.

How has Britain been so far?

In 2013, the UK hit its 0.7% target for the first time.

This came after the Conservatives promised to achieve the goal in their 2010 manifesto, which proposed the creation of a dedicated international development department to help achieve the goal.

It has maintained its commitments in subsequent manifestos, including in 2019, when it promised to maintain its spending ratio.

In 2010, then leader David Cameron told business leaders at a mayor’s banquet in London’s Guildhall that it saved lives, prevented conflict and told millions of people “the most striking example of Britain’s global influence.” ‘ and defended this move.

Since 2015, governments have been legally obligated to achieve the 0.7% target as a result of the International Development (Official Development Assistance Target) Act.

But due to the impact of the pandemic, ministers want to lower the rate to 0.5%, saying it will only save £4 billion, a temporary measure until the country’s finances recover.

Had the UK spent 0.5% of GNI in 2020 as planned for 2021, the UK would have ranked 10th in the world in terms of GNI, according to the House of Commons Library.

How did the 0.7% target come true?

The goals of international aid originally date back to 1958. At first, the idea was passed on to all UN representatives after the Central Committee of the World Council of Churches suggested that 1% of the GDP figure would be appropriate. At the 1960 General Assembly.

The 0.7% target was first agreed by the DAC in 1970 and has continued to be internationally recognized.

Among the key moments supported by the 0.7% figure are the 15 countries that joined the European Union by 2004 agree to achieve their targets by 2015 and the following year to reach their targets by 2015, and the 0.7% target is set at the G8 Gleneagles Summit and the UN Increase ODA at World Summit.

In 2017, the UK government said it wanted to modernize its ODA rules to include peacekeeping related spending.

Currently, expenditures on military equipment or activities, including peacekeeping expenditures and anti-terrorism operations, are excluded from the distribution of humanitarian aid.

Nuclear-related assistance may be included as long as it is provided for civilian purposes.

Do countries outside the OECD provide international aid?

OECD countries are not the only countries that provide foreign aid by their broadest definition.

Evidence has been presented that although China, India and Russia, classified as upper-middle-income countries, provide qualified aid under ODA regulations, the amount they provide is not affected by the degree of transparency in the DAC aid budget. .

American research group Aid Data looked at Chinese loans paid out to developing countries for a wide range of projects and businesses, with tens of billions of ODA payments being made available to low- and middle-income countries.

Vaccine diplomacy involving Russia and India shows how two other countries outside the OECD can provide one form of help.

And the World Bank reported that Russia’s ODA was $1.2 billion in 2017, figures were available last year, and India’s foreign ministry said it had provided 64 countries with “line of credit” worth $30.6 billion.

