UK travel agency faces hardship and despair over Covid restrictions





British travel agencies are losing their homes and facing “absolute hardship and despair”, but strict restrictions on international travel remain, industry group Abta warned.

Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer told the UK House of Representatives committee on Monday that government-backed plans are “on margin” given the challenges the tourism industry faces, fearing the loss of a generation of travel agencies as a result. Danger.

The grim warning came days after the government cut the number of countries considered safe for UK residents to travel to, despite the UK’s high vaccination rates.

Tanzer has called for a full review of the government’s traffic light system in three weeks, when ministers are set to update travel advice again. Travelers from countries on the so-called “green” list do not need to undergo expensive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus tests, he said.

The period from May to September is critical to the UK travel industry, with businesses generating around two-thirds of their annual sales during the summer season. According to the Office for National Statistics, UK residents received 23.8 million international visits in 2020, down 74% from 2019. Travel agencies have warned this year could be worse.

“The UK is lagging behind other countries, including many of its European competitors, when it comes to the reopening of the aviation and travel sector. It is important for governments to take steps to capitalize on the progress made by the success of vaccine launches. Otherwise, it could cause serious long-term damage to the economy,” said Tim Alderslade, Chief Executive Officer of Airlines UK. declaration. He warned that “tens of thousands of jobs” are at risk if travel restrictions are not eased.

According to Abta, about 88,000 jobs have already been lost in the international travel sector. The trade organization has started taking legal action against the government due to the lack of financial support it has provided to travel agencies during the crisis.

Travel industry executives accused the government of sacrificing the sector in favor of a domestically-focused industry as ministers decide whether to finally ease social distancing and other restrictions on June 21.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on May 17 that Portugal, the only resort designated “green” by the government, would be downgraded to “yellow” at 4 a.m. Tuesday when travel abroad first resumed. Mutant variants that spread from incoming travelers.

Tanzer’s warning came as UK and US airline executives filed a joint appeal on Monday to resume transatlantic routes.

Video: How the Tourism Industry Can Recover After the Pandemic

