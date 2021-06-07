2.31 million American homes subscribe to a broadband subsidy – FCC





A splice box containing 432 fiber optic cables is pictured in Oldham County, Louisville, Ky., USA April 19, 2021. REUTERS / Amira Karaoud / File Photo

A total of 2.31 million U.S. households have signed up to participate in a temporary $ 3.2 billion broadband subsidy program established by Congress in December, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Monday.

More than 1,000 broadband service providers have agreed to participate in the program, which offers low-income Americans or those affected by COVID-19 discounts on monthly internet service and on the purchase of laptops or laptops. tablets. Some providers have previously estimated that the program, which has been in operation since May 12, could run out of money in four to six months.

After 1.5 million homes enrolled in the first 11 days, only 800,000 have enrolled in the past two weeks, according to data released by the FCC.

“I am delighted to see the great need for affordable broadband support being met with over 2 million homes signed up in just three short weeks,” FCC Interim President Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement on Monday. .

The discounts, which were funded by Congress in December, are worth up to $ 50 per month for Internet service and up to $ 75 on federally recognized tribal lands. Consumers can get a one-time discount of up to $ 100 to purchase a device from participating vendors if they contribute more than $ 10 and less than $ 50 to the price.

Other eligible people include those receiving Medicaid or accepting the benefits of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance program; households with children benefiting from a free and reduced-price school lunch or breakfast; recipients of Pell grants; and those who have lost their jobs and seen their incomes decline in the past year.

There are 33.2 million households eligible for the grant that are already eligible for an existing program called Lifeline, funded by supplements on telephone services.

A big question remains whether Congress will choose to extend the program once funding runs out and how it would pay for it.

