



In a long profile of Boris Johnson, published this week in America’s Atlantic magazine, the prime minister explained: The point Im trying to convey to you and your readers is that you must not mistake this government for some sort of xenophobia. Or an autistic economic nationalist.

The interview was a bit of a pitch rolling for the new liberal occupier of the White House to love himself and distance himself from former ally Donald Trump. Unfortunately for Johnson, another story about the prime minister told the same day in the international press.

Rebels in the UK prime minister’s party are preparing to challenge aid cuts, the Associated Press said. AFP forced British Johnson to face an aid cut revolt on the eve of the G7, and the New Statesman: Members of Congress have spoken about cuts in Britain’s foreign aid.

A headline uprising by lawmakers Johnson now looks set to span two days. How did the post-Brexit Johnsons government build such a launch pad at the start of the G7 summit in Britain, Cornwall, so its global leadership? It’s a story about some of the class incompetence and evasion, but it’s also about a prime minister trying to appeal to two sharply different voters at once and not seeing the contradictions too often.

The accusations were also partially appealing, but are now in flames by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who overthrew the Foreign Ministry last fall and decided to remove its statutory promises shortly after merging with the International Development Ministry. The Tory Manifesto to continue to spend 0.7% of gross national income on aid. Reducing the target to 0.5% would save 4 billion on loose change in 2021 in the context of the deficit.

Defying foreign aid budgets as big cash points in the sky, Johnson has performed in galleries of his choice, some of which are Atlantic subscribers.

Rory Stewart, a former Tory international development secretary who is not a Johnsons ally, said it would be wrong to think that these cuts had deep implications. Many conservatives do not like to spend money on foreigners, he admitted.

But things started to work out. At first, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab seemed to have accepted a decision that would require Congress to submit a decision to end the 0.7% target under the International Development (Official Development Aid Targets) Act of 2015. He told lawmakers on November 26: We’ve been advised very carefully on this, and if we don’t see a way back to 0.7% and can’t plan for it in the foreseeable immediate future, the legislation needs to change.

After about 193 days, the government has not set a path back to 0.7%, but no bill has been provided.

The legal opinion provided by the indictment, Ken Macdonald, last March, broadened that point even further. He acknowledged that international development law is without exception and said that he did not deliberately give ministers room to miss the target because it leaves no ambiguity. Appropriately understood, the Secretary of State’s decision goes against the clear intent of Congress. The minister had discretion over which calendar year the goals were achieved, Sir Macdonald said.

The opinion, released in March, clearly paved the way for judicial review, but the Tory rebels felt the legal path was expensive and unlikely to deliver a conclusive verdict for months. If the government doesn’t bring the issue to the Commons, former chief whip and international development secretary Andrew Mitchell has always felt the best solution was to provoke Conservative unrest and take the time.

Unlike Johnson, five former prime ministers have come to Mitchells’ side in what the UK’s aid budget does for the UK’s international reputation.

Since March, the foreign ministry seemed unstoppable to a steady story from Yemen to Myanmar about the impact of aid cuts. Aid charities, past masters of weaving stories of deprivation, flattened governments. Nevertheless, around the middle of last month, there was a feeling that the government had driven the storm. Mitchell regretfully said he would go with the G7 itself to raise the issue profile.

He admits he couldn’t believe his luck when the government foolishly planned the report phase of the Aria (Advanced Research and Invention Agency) bill for the start of the G7 week. Finally he had the legislative instrument he had been waiting for. Mitchell did everything she could to put the 0.7% problem on the bill, but it didn’t satisfy the clerks. However, Johnsons’ moratorium could prove to be temporary.

More importantly, the publicity of voting readiness was enough to train the spotlight on the prime minister, rather than now being publicly denounced by fellow Congressman Tory Brexiters and killing hundreds of thousands of people.

In his Atlantic article, Johnson also said that politics is about narrative. No doubt the G7 leader will not openly condemn him, but the wealthy club, G7, is stepping back with Africa for stockpiling the world’s vaccine. The sight of the G7 chairman wrestling with his own party to cut off foreign aid isn’t the narrative they want as they try to convince the world of their generosity.

