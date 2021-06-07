FACT SHEET: Cooperation between the United States and Guatemala





Following a bilateral meeting with Guatemalan President Giammattei, and in light of the United States’ desire to partner with Guatemala to address the economic, governance and security conditions that influence emigration, the vice -President Harris announces the following:

Anti-corruption working group

The Department of Justice, with support from the Department of State, will establish an Anti-Corruption Task Force that will include U.S. prosecutors and law enforcement experts to investigate and prosecute corruption cases related to states United, Guatemala and region. The working group will have three components: 1) increased focus of the Global Kleptocracy Initiative to prosecute corruption cases and seize illegally acquired assets resulting from corruption in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras 2) increase the number resident legal advisers to provide capacity- building, training and case-based mentoring to the Guatemalan prosecution service, including the Special Prosecutor Against Impunity (FECI), to build corruption cases, and 3) a rapid response capacity to deploy US prosecutors and law enforcement experts to provide mentorship to develop corruption cases.

Working Group on Trafficking in Human Beings

The Department of Justice, with support from the Department of State, will establish a regional task force to identify, disrupt and prevent migrant smuggling and human trafficking operations. The task force will work with its U.S. law enforcement counterparts in the region to monitor migrant smuggling and human trafficking operations, share intelligence and plan coordinated enforcement actions.

United States-Guatemala Initiative for the Empowerment of Young Women

USAID to provide up to $ 40 million over three years to launch the Young Women’s Empowerment Initiative which will focus on creating opportunities for young people, primarily indigenous women, who face significant gaps between the sexes. Activities will strengthen efforts to prevent and address pervasive gender-based violence and trafficking in persons from areas of high emigration, while improving access to justice, education and economic opportunities, as well as health and social services.

Increase economic opportunities ($ 48 million in total)

Support entrepreneurship and the development of innovation. USAID will provide up to $ 7.5 million over three years and mobilize at least $ 22.5 million from the private sector to support entrepreneurs and innovators, including the women, youth and indigenous peoples who create technology-driven and market-driven solutions to development challenges in areas of high emigration. Support will be directed to entrepreneurs and businesses that work across multiple sectors, including renewable energy, climate resilience, health, water and sanitation, telemedicine, agriculture, fintech and finance. education. Initial private sector partners include the Argidius Foundation, PriceSmart Foundation, IDC-Alterna, Pomona Impact, Ascenda and Valhalla Capital who have pledged to invest and provide more than $ 10 million in support of this initiative. Investment to support affordable housing in Guatemala. DFC will provide a $ 19.5 million loan to Destino Desarollos (Destiny Developments) to help build approximately 1,800 houses and associated infrastructure in Guatemala’s secondary and tertiary towns, Quetzaltenango, Coban and Fraijanes, which have high interest rates. ’emigration. This project will create safe and affordable family housing and support hundreds of local jobs in the community. Investment to support agro-industry in Guatemala. DFC will seek to invest $ 6 million in a project with Agro Atlantic that will help expand a banana plantation. The project will also help create hundreds of new jobs, including for women, in central Guatemala. Investment to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). DFC will seek to provide a $ 15 million loan portfolio guarantee facility to Banco Internacional to help scale up lending to local micro, small and medium enterprises, especially businesses operating in the western highlands and d other regions of Guatemala where exit rates are high. migration.

###

