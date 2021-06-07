US and UK airline bosses call for resumption of transatlantic





Executives from the biggest airlines in the US and UK have announced a rare joint appeal for Joe Biden and Boris Johnson to resume transatlantic air travel at this week’s G7 meeting.

They also said they are ready to back up vaccination and testing requirements instead of quarantine to allow this to happen. Showing evidence of immunizations to engage in daily activities has caused controversy in some parts of the United States.

The aviation industry has failed to push the transatlantic air route for a year, but high vaccination rates in both the UK and the US now claim it’s safe.

An alliance of executives accustomed to working in a fiercely competitive market hopes that restarting their transatlantic journey will pave the way for a wider reopening.

“We will open the world,” said Ed Bastian, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Air Lines. “It will happen. This is the pathway to get started.”

“There is much more at stake than holidays,” said Sean Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of British Airways. Trade, visit friends and relatives, come back to do business and hire employees.

The North Atlantic is one of the most lucrative regions in the air travel market. Especially since it attracts business travelers who want to purchase premium seats. Industry data shows that the route earned about $9 billion in revenue for US and British airlines before it was effectively closed due to the pandemic.

From left to right: Sean Doyle, British Airways Commissioner; John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow Airport Manager; Virgin Atlantic Chief Shai Weiss on a closed runway at London Heathrow Airport © Steve Parsons/PA

To resume mass travel between the UK and the US, the Biden administration must lift the ban on non-Americans traveling directly from the UK to the US. The UK should also put the US on the “green list” of safe international travel destinations. This means that arriving passengers do not need to be quarantined.

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps wrote last month to lobby group BritishAmerican Business, saying that re-establishing normal air travel between the UK and the US is a “priority”.

“I want to lay the groundwork for an Anglo-American framework that can support a sustainable return to travel,” Shapps wrote in this letter to the Financial Times.

recommendation

British government officials say Johnson will come up with the idea of ​​embarking on a journey with Biden and other G7 leaders at a meeting in Cornwall later this week.

However, a British official told the FT last week that “the best we can get” is to ease US policy in time for the 4th of July Independence Day holiday in the United States.

Airline executives all said they would require proof of immunization and screening of unvaccinated people to lift other restrictions on travel between the US and the UK.

Doug Parker, chief executive officer of American Airlines, said: “We are preparing for vaccinations or testing, or both.

recommendation

Air travel in the United States has skyrocketed as immunization rates have risen, and the number of travelers visiting the United States during the Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of summer vacations, has risen to nearly two million per day. However, British airlines are not affected by similar domestic markets.

“Someone has to get on a plane,” said Roger Dow, chief executive of the American Travel Association.

“Politicians understand that the G7 would have been done on Zoom,” said Duncan Edwards, CEO of BritishAmerican Business.

Additional reporting by George Parker

Video: How the Tourism Industry Can Recover After the Pandemic

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos