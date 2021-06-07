US, Taiwan to launch trade talks





The Biden administration launches trade and investment negotiations with Taiwan, advancing U.S. relations with Taipei and likely deepening friction with Beijing, the island’s arch-nemesis.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a House committee on Monday the plans for trade negotiations. We’re engaged in conversations with Taiwan, or we’ll be on some sort of framework agreement soon, Blinken said in response to a question from Rep. Andy Barr (R., Ky.) During the virtual hearing.

Mr. Blinken declined to elaborate and referred questions on the details to Katherine Tai, the United States trade representative, who was not present at the hearing. A spokesperson for Ms. Tais’ office said strengthening relations with Taiwan is important, although we have no meetings to announce at this time.

The latest effort would revive a dormant trade and investment framework, an arrangement that is not as comprehensive as the free trade agreements the United States has with Canada, Mexico and other economic partners in the United States. foreground. Taiwan has sought closer engagement on economic issues for years, and last year the State Department sponsored lower-level discussions on closer economic and trade relations.

U.S. ties with Cold War ally Taiwan are a lightning rod in the difficult relationship between Washington and Beijing, which views Taiwan as a separatist province and promises to use military force if necessary to annex the island .

Asked about trade talks with Taiwan, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said the United States should stop all forms of official exchanges and contacts with Taiwan, stop elevating relations with the region. from Taiwan substantially. The spokesperson urged Washington to adhere to decades-old agreements with Beijing, which commit the United States to only maintaining formal ties as a condition of formal relations with China.

As U.S. relations with China have deteriorated over the past two years, the Trump administration has stepped up its engagement with Taiwan and the Biden administration continues that engagement. Last week, he rolled out vaccine distribution plans that will include Taiwan, and a trio of U.S. senators visited the island over the weekend to highlight vaccine cooperation.

There is also the disappointment [in Taiwan] that despite the unwavering support of the Democratic and Republican administrations in the areas of defense and diplomacy, there has been no progress on the trade front, said Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund of the US

Taiwan is a major source of semiconductors for the United States, which last year imported $ 7 billion in chips and $ 20 billion in other IT and telecommunications equipment out of $ 60 billion in total imports. , or double America’s exports to the island, according to the Census Bureau.

A market in Taipei last month. The Biden administration plans to help provide Taiwan and other countries with Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Billy HC Kwok / Bloomberg News

The Biden administration has made securing supply chains of critical technologies a priority, especially given China’s importance to the manufacturing sector, and a new trade deal could help this effort and strengthen Taiwan at a when it comes under economic and other pressures from Beijing.

We want to talk about security and supply chain technology, said Bi-Khim Hsiao, who is the de facto ambassador to the United States from Taiwan. Resuming talks as soon as possible is an important part of this. She pointed to Beijing’s economic coercion in the region.

In an attempt to stimulate talks with the Trump administration last year, Taiwan relaxed its import ban on U.S. beef and pork, putting aside a long-standing dispute over U.S. farmers’ use of a food additive. Still, then-US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer refused to launch trade talks with Taiwan, in part because he wanted to preserve a trade deal with Beijing, people familiar with the matter said.

The United States and Taiwan first signed the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement in 1994. Such agreements create the basis for recurring dialogue on trade issues and sometimes lead to free agreements. – full-fledged exchange.

U.S. and Taiwanese officials have met irregularly to discuss trade issues under the deal, with 10 meetings in 27 years. The last session took place in October 2016.

Write to William Mauldin at [email protected] and Josh Zumbrun at [email protected]

