Three former Huskers named to U.S. Olympic volleyball team





History Links Three former Nebraska volleyball stars have been named to the U.S. National Women’s Volleyball team that will represent the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in July, pending committee approval United States Olympic and Paralympic.

Head Coach Karch Kiraly has named former Huskers Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes to the 12-man roster. Nebraska is the most represented university with three former players on the team.

The team includes four Olympic veterans and eight newcomers.

Two-time medalists Larson on outside batter and Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson on center tackle will make their third Olympic appearances. Both won silver in London in 2012 and bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

For their second Olympic appearance, outside hitters Kim Hill and Robinson, both of whom won bronze medals in Rio.

Olympic newcomers to the roster are outside hitter Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, opposites Annie Drews and Jordan Thompson, passer Micha Hancock and Jordyn Poulter, midfielders Chiaka Ogbogu and Haleigh Washington and libero, Justine Wong Orantes.

The six Olympic backups are setter Lauren Carlini, outside hitters Kathryn Plummer and Sarah Wilhite Parsons, center blockers Tori Dixon and Hannah Tapp and libero Megan Courtney.

“We are extremely grateful for the extra time that the postponement of the Olympics provided,” said US head coach Karch Kiraly. “Our core group of 23 women’s national teams have done an incredible job over the past 14 months, setting us up for phenomenal confidence, connection, purpose and performance.

“This list announcement is a bittersweet moment, as we face a stark reminder that the 23 of us cannot travel to Tokyo for battle, even though they will all be there in our hearts and minds. “

Kiraly, a three-time Olympic medalist, has been the head coach of the US women’s team since 2012 and will be the Olympic head coach for the second time. He helped the team win the Olympic bronze medal in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. His assistant coaches, Erin Virtue, Tama Miyashiro and Luka Slabe, will all be coaching at the Olympics for the first time. Miyashiro won a silver medal with the United States as a player at the London 2012 Olympics.

“At the end of the day, we as coaches are delighted with this selection from the Olympic roster and our program,” said Kiraly. “Each of the 12 brings unique skills and qualities that make them the right fit for the job. This collection of special people who are elite volleyball players are ready to have a fierce Olympic run. It Rip ‘in Tokyo. “

The average age on the list is 25 with more than a decade between Jordan Larson, 34, and Jordyn Poulter, 23.

The list is young but experienced internationally. All of them competed internationally for the United States Women’s National Team and all played for professional teams in other countries during the USAV offseason.

The United States Women’s National Team is ranked No.1 in the world and is currently chasing its third straight FIVB Volleyball Nations League title in Rimini, Italy.

The 2020 Olympics, which have been postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to begin on July 23 with the opening ceremony. The women’s volleyball tournament kicks off on July 24.

List of United States Women for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 No. Name (Pos. Height, Hometown, College) 1 Micha Hancock (S, 5-11, Edmond, Okla., Penn State Univ.) 2 Jordyn Poulter (S, 6-2, Aurora, Colorado, Univ. Of Illinois) 4 Justine Wong Orantes (L, 5-6, Cypress, Calif., Univ. Of Nebraska) 10 Jordan Larson (OH, 6-2, Hooper, Neb ., Univ. Of Nebraska) 11 Annie Drews (OPP, 6-4, Elkhart, Ind., Purdue Univ.) 12 Jordan Thompson (OPP, 6-4, Edina, Minn., Univ. Of Cincinnati) 14 Michelle Bartsch- Hackley (OH, 6-3, Champaign, Ill., Univ. Of Illinois) 15 Kim Hill (OH, 6-4, Portland, Oregon, Pepperdine, Univ.) 16 Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson (M, 6-3, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Stanford Univ.) 22 Haleigh Washington (M, 6-3, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Penn State Univ.) 23 Kelsey Robinson (OH, 6-2, Manhattan Beach, CA, Univ. Of Nebraska) 24 Chiaka Ogbogu (M, 6-2, Coppell, Texas, University of Texas)

Alternates 3 Kathryn Plummer (OH, 6-6, Aliso Viejo, Calif., Stanford Univ.) 6 Tori Dixon (M, 6-3, Burnsville, Minn., Univ. Of Minnesota) 7 Lauren Carlini (S, 6-2 , Aurora, Ill., Univ. Of Wisconsin) 8 Hannah Tapp (M, 6-3, Stewartville, Minn., Univ. Of Minnesota) 13 Sarah Wilhite Parsons (OH, 6-2, Eden Prairie, Minn., Univ. of Minnesota) 17 Megan Courtney (L, 6-1, Dayton, Ohio, Penn State Univ.)

Coaching Staff Head Coach Karch Kiraly Asst. Coach Erin Virtue Asst. Coach Tama Miyashiro Asst. Coach Luka Slabe Performance Analyst Jeff Liu Sports Physiologist and Team Leader Jimmy Stitz Physiotherapist and ATC Kara Kessans Consultant Coach Sue Inquist Consultant Coach Marv Dunphy Team Doctor Dr Chris Lee Second Scout Justin Chang

