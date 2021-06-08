UK Election Official Announces Biggest Boundary Change in Decades | Boundary change





Election officials have announced plans to change the UK parliamentary constituency the most in decades, and critics immediately warned that an overly strict rule set would break many high-profile communities.

Among those affected was Keir Starmer. Initial plans for the London seats of Labor leaders Holborn and St Pancras will be significantly changed and renamed Kentish Town and Bloomsbury.

Other recommendations from the Boundary Commission for England include the dismantling of several older seats based on geographic basis, such as the city of Cester, which has been held by a labor force that has existed in various forms since the 16th century.

Other well-known constituency names will also change or disappear. The existing Cities of London and Westminster seats, which include Downing Street and Parliament, are split into the City of London and Islington south, and another new constituency, Westminster and Chelsea east.

The plan is the latest step in a 10-year marathon effort to update constituency boundaries, and there will be much more debate before the new map is theoretically completed in 2023.

rejig operates across the UK, but each country has its own vigilance committee, and will report at least by next month for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The purpose of the event is to bring the population of all constituencies of registered voters, with the exception of a few protected seats, close to an average of 73,400.

One of Labor’s main objections is that the various vigilance committees are limited to only 5% above or below the average, rather than the 10% the party hopes for.

One Labor MP said these restrictions inevitably resulted in anomalous and arbitrary district divisions. Numbers have priority. Geography cannot be taken into account if everything has to be so equal. And in the constituency system, people have to have a sense of belonging for it to work.

Even the broad template contains significant liquidity given the significant existing differences in constituency sizes and the various changes in the population since the last completed review, which was implemented between 2000 and 2007 and entered into force in 2010.

Keeping the current total of 650 seats would increase England’s number from 533 to 543, Scotland would lose two to 57 and Wales from 40 to 32. Northern Ireland will remain at 18 seats.

Population patterns within the UK also mean big changes. South East England secured 7 new seats, London 2, East England 3 and South West 3 seats. In contrast, there will be two drops from the Northeast, Northwest and West Midlands, and one drop from the East Midlands with no change in Yorkshire and Humber.

One of the paradoxes of the change is that while there were analyzes that calculated that Conservatives could benefit Conservatives with up to 10 seats based on voting patterns in 2019, Tory’s recent advance into the North and Midlands means many lawmakers could still lose. .

A detailed regional report published for England outlines the scale of work that must be adapted to stringent restrictions on the extent and number of changes.

The overview for London points out that only two of the 73 London constituencies will remain the same as before, and that significant changes will be required in most of London to comply with the allowed voter range.

Over 80% of the Northwest faces changes that are not consistent with the new local government district boundaries, with similar rates in southeast and east England.

However, this is only the beginning of the process. The vigilance committee will now embark on a series of consultations that will see numerous local constituency parties and parliaments lobbying for change.

The process is by no means straightforward, and the last two efforts were abandoned in 2013 and 2018. The plan was to reduce Commons to 600 seats.

The review is an important democratic step, and Labor will participate fully and constructively in the consultations, said Labor Department Shadow Cabinet Secretary General Cat Smith, whose Lancaster and Fleetwood constituencies will be just Lancaster and are quite different according to the committee.

She added: But the Conservative government’s one-size-fits-all approach to the exact size of constituencies has made the work of the vigilante committee much more difficult and will inevitably break up historic community ties across Britain.

