Thousands of British men benefited from prostate cancer after NHS approved treatment for prostate cancer





Thousands of men with advanced prostate cancer in the UK will benefit from the new drug after being approved for use by the NHS.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has recommended enzalutamide as an option for the treatment of some types of prostate cancer.

A UK Prostate Cancer spokesperson said: “Enjulatamide will be given permanently to men in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, while men in Scotland will have access to a similar treatment called Abiratherone.

Experts welcomed the move, which they said would be especially helpful for people who couldn’t get chemotherapy.

Enzalutamide, which patients can take at home without intravenous medications or medical settings, is less likely to compromise the immune system or cause hospitalization, making it one of the Covid-friendly anticancer drugs adopted by NHS England as a replacement for existing drugs during the pandemic. is. visit.

But Nice’s new draft guidelines are expected to open up access to the drug, also known as Xtandi, made by Astellas Pharma for wider use among about 8,500 men.

This drug can be used in conjunction with androgen deprivation therapy as an option to treat hormone-sensitive metastatic prostate cancer in adults.

It works by blocking the effects of testosterone on prostate cancer cells. Without hormones, cells cannot grow even if they spread to other parts of the body.

In clinical trials, treatment has been shown to slow the worsening of the disease and extend the lifespan of patients.

Professor Peter Johnson, head of cancer clinical trials at the UK NHS, has welcomed the drug approval as one of the continuing legacy of the NHS response to an epidemic that will benefit thousands of people in the future.

Previously offered as part of the NHS package of Covid-friendly cancer treatments, he said, this life-extending drug is the latest product the NHS will now offer permanently to hormone-sensitive prostate cancer patients.

Over the past year, the NHS has enabled many people with effective, safe and convenient cancer treatment options during the pandemic to take their medications at home or to take medications that are less harmful to their immune system. .

Angela Culhane, Chief Executive Officer of Prostate Cancer UK, said: This is fantastic news for thousands of men with advanced prostate cancer, especially those with additional conditions that make them unsuitable for chemotherapy.

You can finally get treatment as effective as chemotherapy and get your precious time back with your family.

