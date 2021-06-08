U.S. report found plausible Covid-19 leak from Wuhan lab





WASHINGTONA’s report on the origins of Covid-19 by a US government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis that the virus had leaked from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, according to people familiar with it. with the classified document.

The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was used by the State Department when it investigated the origins of the pandemic in the final months of the Trump administration. .

It’s sparking new interest in Congress now that President Biden has ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to report to him in a few weeks on how the virus emerged. Mr Biden said US intelligence has focused on two scenarios, whether the coronavirus comes from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.

People familiar with the study said it was prepared by Lawrence Livermores Z Division, which is his intelligence arm. Lawrence Livermore has considerable expertise in biological issues. Its assessment was based on genomic analysis of the SARS-COV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, they said.

Scientists analyze the genetic makeup of viruses to try to determine how they evolved and spread in the population. Supporters on both sides of the debate over the origins of Covid-19 have cited such analysis in an attempt to make their case.

A spokeswoman for Lawrence Livermore declined to comment on the report, which remains secret.

The assessment was said to have been among the US government’s first efforts to seriously explore the hypothesis of a virus leak from the Chinese Institute of Virology in Wuhan, as well as the competing hypothesis that the pandemic started with human contact. with infected animals.

A person who read the document, dated May 27, 2020, said it strongly advocates for further investigation into the possibility that the virus has infiltrated outside the lab.

The study also had a major influence on the State Department’s investigation into the origins of Covid-19. State Department officials received the study in late October 2020 and requested more information, according to a timeline set by the agency’s arms control and verification office, which has been reviewed by Wall Street. Newspaper.

The study was important because it came from a respected national laboratory and differed from the prevailing view in the spring of 2020 that the virus was almost certainly first transmitted to humans via an infected animal, said a former official involved in the State Department investigation.

The state departments’ findings, which were verified by U.S. intelligence agencies, were made public in a January 15 fact sheet that listed a series of circumstantial reasons why the Covid-19 epidemic could have been result from a laboratory accident. They include the claim that the US government has reason to believe that several researchers within the WIV fell ill in the fall of 2019 with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 or seasonal flu.

The Journal reported last month that this claim was based, at least in part, on a US intelligence report, according to which three WIV researchers fell ill enough in November 2019 to seek treatment in hospital.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the information on the three researchers came from a foreign entity and further corroboration was needed. Officials in the Biden administration also noted that the State Department’s Jan.15 fact sheet acknowledges that the U.S. government is not clear on where, when, and how the virus was first transmitted to the United States. man.

The existence of the Lawrence Livermore study was reported by the Sinclair Broadcast Group last month and was noted in a recent Vanity Fair article.

In his May 26 statement calling for a new intelligence investigation, Mr Biden did not refer to Lawrence Livermore’s classified report, but he said US national laboratories, overseen by the Department of Energy, would increase. the work of spy agencies.

After the first public reports on the Lawrence Livermore study, Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee who are conducting their own investigations into the origins of Covid-19 wrote to the laboratory director, Dr Kimberly Budil, requesting a classified briefing on the question.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a recent interview with Axios which aired on HBO Max that the United States needs to get to the bottom of what happened to prevent or mitigate the effects of future pandemics.

The Chinese government, he added, has not provided sufficient access or information to advance international investigations into the origins of Covid-19.

What the government did not do at the start, and still has not done, is give us the transparency we need, Mr Blinken told Axios.

Investigate the origin of Covid-19

