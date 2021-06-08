UK retail sales surged highest since the Covid crisis in May | retail





UK retail sales surged the most since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to industry statistics.

The British Retail Consortium said total sales were up 10% in May compared to the same month in 2019, before Covid-19 hit consumer spending and plunged the UK into recession.

After reopening non-essential retail and hospitality establishments in all four UK countries, suppressed demand from closed consumers is fueled by strong growth in furniture sales and household goods and clothing and footwear stores.

The clothing store posted sales growth of more than 100%, with a return of outings due to the opening of an indoor hospitality in May. After reopening brick-and-mortar stores, online sales growth fell to 39% in May from a three-month average of 64%. However, this is well above the 1.5% growth rate of the epidemic epidemic in May 2019.

BRC Chief Executive Officer Helen Dickinson said: Retail sales in May boomed as hospitality resumes, along with the afterglow of non-essential retailers’ own revenue. Unexpected demand for an in-store shopping experience and the first signs of summer weather have helped retail to the strongest sales growth of the pandemic.

Separate figures from Barclaycard showed spending increased by 7.6% in May 2019. It marked the highest increase recorded since the first coronavirus restrictions were put into effect last spring.

Spending on essentials has been boosted by face-to-face purchases from food and beverage experts, where cardholders paid 69% more than in May 2019. Barclaycard, which accounts for nearly half of the country’s debit and credit card transactions, spoke about the spending. It may have been supported by people preparing to welcome friends and family after the closure.

From 17 May most of England, Wales and Scotland will host other families indoors or meet outside groups of up to 30 people, while pubs and restaurants will be able to accommodate inside customers. Non-essential retail reopened across the UK in April.

Barclaycard data includes signs of a recovery in hospitality facilities, although spending remains well below records from two years ago. Restaurant transaction value was 53% lower than in May 2019, up from a 74% decline in April, while spending in pubs and bars fell 19% from a 67% decline the previous month.

Raheel Ahmed, head of consumer products at Barclaycard, said: May has been a positive month for various categories, and the country has decided to clearly show support for retailers and local businesses. It is reassuring to see signs of a recovery in the entertainment and hospitality industry that has faced serious challenges over the past year as friends and family reunite months apart.

This figure is part of how the economy is recovering as lockdown restrictions are eased. In early May, the Bank of England increased UK GDP growth for 2021 from 5% to 7.25%, the strongest growth since World War II.

UK factories last week reported a surge in orders, and the latest figures for the housing market on Monday showed near-double-digit growth through May.

Independent figures from retail data company Springboard show a nearly 12% increase in city center visits over the past week. Semi-annual breaks and good weather have encouraged people to visit downtown and shopping centers.

The company said its footholds in UK central areas rose 17 per cent last week, while shopping centers were up 9 per cent. Retail parks had a lower growth rate, resulting in a 2% increase in pedestrian volume.

With the onset of the holiday season, activity increased 37% in coastal towns, while footprints increased week-a-week in historic towns.

Although springboards data showed that most parts of the country still declined over the same period in 2019, the gap has narrowed to its lowest level since the outbreak of the pandemic. In central London, the decline was almost 40%, while in coastal towns, bank holidays decreased in other states, up 10%.

Diane Wehrle, Director of Insights at Springboard, said bank holidays, good weather, and vacations have had a very beneficial impact on customer activity.

She said: Inevitably, visitors wanted to go outside to enjoy the weather. So far, the biggest advantage has been seen at a street higher than the previous pole, which is twice the shopping center and eight times the retail park. .

