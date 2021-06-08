In Guatemala, Harris tells undocumented migrants to stay away from US border





GUATEMALA CITY On her first trip abroad as Vice President, Kamala Harris said the United States will step up investigations into corruption and human trafficking in Guatemala, while delivering a clear and direct message to undocumented migrants hoping to reach the United States: don’t come.

Ms Harris sounded the warning on a trip that was an early but crucial test for a vice president currently tasked with the complex challenge of breaking a cycle of migration from Central America by investing in a region plagued by crisis. corruption, violence and poverty.

As President Biden campaigned to lift some of the Trump administration’s border restrictions, allowing migrants to seek asylum at the U.S. border, Ms. Harris amplified the current White House position that most those who crossed the border would be turned back and would instead need to find legal routes or protection closer to their country of origin.

She did not hesitate to use harsh language when it came to discussing corruption with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, who has been criticized for having a political agenda and for persecuting officials who fight corruption. .

We will seek to root out corruption wherever it exists, Ms. Harris said, adding that the administration would support an anti-corruption unit within the attorney general’s office. This has been one of our highest priorities in terms of the focus we have put here after the President asked me to take on this issue to focus on this region.

Ms Harris, whose presidential aspirations are clear, was asked by Mr Biden to invest in Central America to discourage vulnerable people from making the dangerous journey north. Mr. Biden was criticized by Republicans and some moderate Democrats in the early months of his tenure for the increasing number of unaccompanied minor crossings across the US-Mexico border.

But the Biden administration continued to use a Trump-era rule to turn back most adult migrants, prompting backlash from human rights groups.

Rachel Schmidtke, the Latin American lawyer for Refugees International, a pro-immigrant group, said in a statement on Monday that the organization feared Ms Harriss’ remarks discouraging migrants from attempting to cross the border would undermine their rights. right to seek asylum in the United States. .

Key collaborators of the vice presidents sought to differentiate its role as the political landmine of border management, saying instead that it focuses on working with foreign governments to strengthen the Central American economy and create more opportunities. for people who now see fleeing to the United States as their best option.

Ms Harris on Monday announced new steps in the effort. The Biden administration will deploy internal security officers to Guatemala’s northern and southern borders to train local officials in a tactic similar to that used by previous administrations to deter migration. The state and justice departments will also establish a task force to investigate corruption cases linked to Guatemala and the United States, while training Guatemalan prosecutors.

We had a very frank conversation about the importance of an independent judiciary, Ms. Harris said. We had a conversation about the importance of a strong civil society.

For his part, Mr. Giammattei described the accusations against him as misinformation.

He also said that during his meeting with Ms Harris, he again called on the Biden administration to temporarily exempt some Guatemalans from deportation by granting protections normally afforded to those fleeing natural disasters or war, citing the hurricanes that hit Central America last year. When he questioned Ms Harris on the subject in front of reporters, she did not respond directly.

The Biden administration also described a $ 48 million investment in entrepreneurship programs, affordable housing and farming businesses in Guatemala, as part of a $ 4 billion four-year plan to invest in the region. Last month, Ms. Harris touted the pledges of a dozen private companies, including Mastercard and Microsoft, to grow the economy in Central America.

But pending on these programs are questions of how to ensure that US aid reaches those who need it most, and not just contractors hired by the US or Guatemalan officials.

Guatemala expelled in 2019 a United Nations-backed anti-corruption group known as Cicig, which worked alongside Guatemalan prosecutors to bring corruption cases but was also accused by the country’s conservatives of ‘have a political program.

Ricardo Ziga, Bidens’ special envoy to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, called these independent anti-corruption groups very successful efforts. But Ms Harriss’ team did not say they believe Guatemala needs an independent entity to investigate corruption.

The point is, there isn’t a specific model, Ziga said. It is about providing support to people within government, or within institutions, judicial institutions, mainly, who have the will and the capacity to move these issues forward.

In her opening remarks, Ms Harris insisted on encouraging potential migrants to stay closer to home while seeking permission to enter the United States and awaiting responses. A few days earlier, his main collaborators announced their intention to establish a new center in Guatemala where people can learn about obtaining asylum protection or refugee status while still in Central America, rather than going to the US border.

Most people don’t want to leave where they grew up. Their grandmother. The place where they prayed. Where their language is spoken, their culture is familiar, Ms. Harris said. And when they leave, it usually has to do with two reasons: either they are running away from an evil or they simply cannot meet their basic needs.

In Chex Abajo, a mountainside village 250 km from Guatemala City, where Ms Harris spoke, Nicols Ajanel Jurez, said her community was unable to afford such necessities, despite promises made by various presidents. Americans.

The village of indigenous corn farmers embodies the arduous task that awaits the Vice President. Mr Jurez, a member of the local leadership, said many of the 600 residents saw their homes washed away by two hurricanes. The benefits of corn crops are no longer reliable as climate change has prolonged the dry season.

Many families in the village depend on remittances from relatives in the United States. Those whose standard of living has been raised by American wages have larger cement and iron houses, marked with stars and American flags. The main road to the village is called Ohio because of the number of migrants who have found landscaping jobs in this state.

Mr Jurez, who has crossed the border three times in the past two decades, said that until community members have stable jobs, migration to the United States will continue.

It would be better if the help could come directly instead of going through the government, because that’s where it gets lost, Mr Swear said against the music being played for a ceremony nearby commemorating a community member who entered the United States and died two years ago. Politicians don’t know because they don’t come here to see people’s needs with their own eyes.

After meeting Mr. Giammattei, Ms. Harris met with a group of women who have organized development programs for indigenous communities or training for those looking to acquire business skills.

But before that, she recognized the symbolic weight of being the first female vice president and making Guatemala her first foreign destination in that office. As a group of protesters holding placards opposing Ms Harriss’ visit stood near an entrance to the military airport, a line of families, many of them women, stood alongside another fence in hopes of catching a glimpse of Air Force II as it landed in Guatemala.

As far as I can make an impact based on my gender and whether I’m the first, I welcome that, Ms Harris said, adding: You might be the first to do it, but make sure you that you are not the last.

Pedro Pablo Solares contributed reporting from Guatemala City.

