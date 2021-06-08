Business Minister elected Sir Andrew Mackenzie as new UKRI Chair





Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng nominates Sir Andrew Mackenzie FRS as a candidate for UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Chair. Sir Andrew will be tasked with driving the government’s ambitious research and innovation agenda.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has nominated Senior Entrepreneur and Scientist Sir Andrew Mackenzie as a candidate for UKRI Chair.

Sir Andrew has an impressive background in both science and business. After a successful early career as an academic geochemist, he moved into industry and from 2013 to 2020 was Chief Executive Officer of BHP, the world’s leading mining company. He is currently the company chairman of Shell.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said:

Sir Andrews’ impressive track record at the top tier of the business will give UKRI the strong commercial leadership it needs to cement its position as a global scientific power. We look forward to working closely with Sir Andrew as we unleash the firepower of UKRI to drive innovation-led recovery across the UK.

Id also thank Sir John Kingman, the outgoing Chairman, for leaving us a wonderful legacy to build as we move forward.

Sir Andrew MacKenzie said:

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted our reliance on research and innovation and the UK’s outstanding contribution to solutions that are globally acceptable. Meanwhile, we continue to face the immense challenge of climate change that will define the world we leave for our generation and our children.

I am honored to have the opportunity to guide the work of UKRI and manage the outstanding talent available to universities, research institutions, charities, businesses and governments across the UK.

Last year Sir Andrew was knighted for his services in business, science, technology and British-Australia relations. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS) in 2014.

Sir Andrew will be tasked with putting the UK at the forefront of research and innovation to solve some of the biggest industrial and social challenges facing the world today and help build the successful UK businesses of tomorrow.

Sir Andrew will also work with UKRI’s Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Council to oversee the organization’s funding programs and research infrastructure.

UKRI aims to create an outstanding research and innovation system that provides an opportunity for everyone to contribute and benefit. It is the UK’s leading public funding agency for research and innovation, with a budget of 7.9 billion for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Sir Andrew will succeed Sir John Kingman, the current UKRI Chairman, who announced his intention to resign in September last year. Sir Andrew is expected to take over this summer.

The position of UKRI chairperson is subject to a pre-appointment hearing by the House of Representatives Science and Technology Selection Committee. The committee will consider this at an appropriate time.

