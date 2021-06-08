Minister argues that new watchers will improve British workers’ rights





The new workers’ rights watcher has the power to nominate and shame UK employers who pay low wages to their employees, and can prevent vulnerable workers from appearing in court even if they are denied vacation or statutory sick leave benefits.

The announcement, released on Tuesday, confirms previous commitments to merge three existing institutions that address modern slavery, enforce minimum wages and protect institutional workers to improve uneven enforcement of UK labor laws.

The new agency will gather information, provide a single point of call for whistleblowers, and provide guidance on obligations to employers.

The government’s long-delayed response to the 2019 consultations came after criticism that the latest legislative program failed to make room for employment legislation that promotes workers’ rights. There have also been widespread calls for ministers to place low-wage workers at the center of the coronavirus pandemic recovery.

“We will do everything we can to protect and advance workers’ rights,” said business secretary Paul Scully. The new body will help governments crack down on all abuses and take action against businesses blinded to the problem, he added. their supply chain.

However, there is still no time allotted for legislation necessary to establish a new body, nor is there any guarantee that it will receive additional funding to strengthen enforcement.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS) said it would be established through primary legislation “if Congress time permits” and that a single body “will mean that funds can be used more effectively with greater impact”.

The union legislature said the announcement would have little effect on changing working conditions “because there was no legislative plan and no new funding to make it happen.”

A major addition to the existing three agencies (gang masters and labor abuse authorities, employment agency standards inspectors, and HM Revenue & Customs’ role in policing the statutory minimum wage) is the power to enable workers to receive holiday pay and sick leave . The payments they owe, BEIS said. Currently, the HMRC cannot take action on holidays and sick leave, even if the minimum wage investigation finds clear evidence that employers are ignoring their obligations.

recommendation

The new body will continue to name and shame employers who hire workers for low wages, and will expand the HMRC’s existing plans to include rules protecting the salaries of workers hired through agencies or agricultural gangs, BEIS said.

He will also assume the new role of overseeing umbrella companies operating in the agency worker market in response to a bilateral request to crack down on negligence in the sector. BEIS said the government has promised to expand state enforcement to include umbrella companies, and this will be included in the body’s responsibilities.

BEIS said the government was still seeking separate action to address the most serious violations of workers’ rights reported in the textile industry. They came to the spotlight last summer when Leicester’s ailing factories were accused of contributing to the surge in Covid-19 infections.

One option is to create a clothing trade examiner to examine the company’s supply chain. Ministers are also considering expanding the licensing system that currently targets agricultural employers, BEIS said.

