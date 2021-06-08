Megha Ganne’s memorable run at the 2021 Women’s US Open reminded us of just how fun golf can be





There is a tweet that I think about all the time. To be honest, there are a lot of tweets that I think about all the time, but I come back to this one very often when I think of the sports we cover.

Doug Gottlieb wrote it about the Oklahoma City Thunder eight, nine, or ten years ago, and now I can’t find him. Surely you have quotes, articles or paragraphs that have also been lost in the recesses of your mind. Either way, he was talking about the OKC triumvirate of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden in their early days of backpacking when they felt less like one of the most powerful trios in the sport and more like a wonderful accident.

He said once again that I paraphrase enjoying those early years because while it can get better and it can be more successful or more enjoyable, it will never be so fun again.

I thought about this tweet this weekend as I watched 17-year-old amateur Megha Ganne compete in the US Women’s Open at the Olympic Club. She played her way into the final group on Sunday alongside Lexi Thompson – who would lose the tournament considerably – and Yuka Saso – who would go on to win the playoffs. And yet it was Ganne I couldn’t help but look at.

The swing, the energy and the smile that could rule a country. Ganne was rightfully in the tournament with 18 holes to play. She was unlocked at the end of 77, but that couldn’t put the brakes on one of the great weeks she will experience throughout her career.

“I’m going to remember it for the rest of my life,” Ganne said, though I’m not sure she even could understand the truth of that statement.

What were you doing in the summer when you were 17? Probably not competing at the biggest USGA event in the country. This is the age of innocence. One relieved by the heaviness of life. An age without barnacles that everyone collects as the years add up.

Whatever you did, there was a purity. For many of us – but not all – we didn’t understand what it meant to make money or feel the enormous responsibilities that lay ahead. We just wanted to play.

“I wish it wasn’t over so quickly,” Ganne said on Saturday night. “It was so much fun. I can’t wait to go back tomorrow and I’m already counting the hours until I leave.”

If you squint hard enough, you can see the summer before your last year of high school somewhere. This is not a place I want to return to; to do it knowing what I know about life now would be too much to bear. But it is definitely a place in time, I hope everyone experiences it. That Ganne was able to apply this experience to his country’s championship can be considered the most fun experience of his life.

There is a lot of head start for her. The American amateur, a senior year and a team at Stanford that will certainly compete in the national championships. Who knows after that. She could win five in the future. But even twice as many major championships can’t match the joy of playing one when you’re 17. When you’re old enough to know what’s going on but not old enough to understand too much.

We have done a bad thing in modern golf. We have elevated creation – money and brands and trophies and fame – at the expense of making memories. I loved what Twitter hero Lou Brown said about Matthew Wolff’s recent trip to Oklahoma to watch his team play in the NCAA: If all those kids in such a rush knew what ‘they were rushing.

The reality, however, is that no one chooses the experience over the money. It’s the unfortunate by-product of living in a society (and especially a world) that values ​​monetary gain above almost anything else. So it’s nice when a 17-year-old who doesn’t have to go to a show-and-tell for a watch company on Monday after playing the Open and hasn’t had to sign 76 Olympic flags for her financial services sponsor just gets to play golf. Even more for her.

There is pure purity there which is rarer than it should be. In golf, people who hope that your wave becomes one of theirs will chew and spit you out. You will be richer, but you will also be more hollow. It’s called a grind for a reason.

Ganne, for her part, seemed to understand all of this in a way most of us just wouldn’t understand. She was cheerful, but with depth. Not stupid. She had presence, and she was present for a week that she will never be able to reproduce for the next 30 years. You can try to win the US Open for the rest of your life, but you can only go through what she’s been through once or maybe twice.

And yet the real sport of golf is a line across. Think about Phil Mickelson’s victory at the PGA Championship in Kiawah just over two weeks ago. He is 50 years old. You could adapt Rory McIlroy’s life between the ages of Ganne and Mickelson. What stood out that week, however, was his relentless pursuit of the desperate thrill he felt when he was seven and then 17.

He used to be Ganne. The lowest is at both the 1990 US Open and 1991 US Open. Here’s what he said in a 1991 interview with Sports Illustrated.

“When I was five,” said Mickelson, “I played because I wanted to, not because 15 years later I would have the chance to turn pro and win a few hundred thousand dollars. “

You might not think Mickelson always feels that way, but I think if you can look past all the coffee and some of the angles he often takes, he still enjoys golf like he did when he did. was Ganne. It’s rarer than you might think in professional sport. A lot of basketball players play professionally because they are tall. Baseball players play because they have good arms. But do you like it? After 30 years as a pro, grinding like he did, I’m confident to say Mickelson likes it like Ganne clearly does.

And that brings us back to the tweet that I think about all the time. There’s a great photo of Thompson, playing in his 15th US Open at age 26, looking at Ganne in their round on Sunday. I wonder what she is thinking. I wonder if she would like to go back to when managing bonds meant just deciding whether to haul four or three chocks.

I love to watch people do things they love. It’s not specific to golf but so much the better if it results in doing the thing I love. But sometimes, after years of doing this thing transactionally, there’s a hint of emptiness that creeps in. A bit of “Yeah, I like it, but do I really like it?” Which has never existed before. Life is difficult for everyone, no matter how privileged you are, no matter how rich you become. Let life be hard is the human condition, and no one can escape its tentacles. Most of the time, this escapes 17-year-olds in the best possible way. They just want to open the door to the summer with a 68 (or maybe a major league fight).

Ganne won’t go home asking these questions. She’ll go home thinking about US Amateur and Stanford, and maybe next year’s Pine Needles Open and how it’s transactional, but the opposite. Because the best professionals in this sport are trading their time and soul for a vast bounty of wealth and fame and a wall full of trophies, but I guess they would trade as many for just one day of joy week that Ganne just came from. live.

