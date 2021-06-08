UK Begins Official Talks to Participate in Trans-Pacific Trade Agreement | News | SDG Knowledge Hub





Signatories to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) have signed the UK’s request to engage in trade transactions, the first CPTPP accession process since the Trans-Pacific Agreement came into force in December 2018. .

The start of the accession process with the UK provides an opportunity to advance the high standard rules of the CPTPP for the 21st century and further promote economic integration in free trade, open and competitive markets, the Asia Pacific region and beyond. 11 CPTPP signatories in a joint statement of 2 June 2021.

The Affiliation Working Group will now convene regularly to refine the details of the UK entry, including how to take on the CPTPP terms and what constitutes a market access commitment. According to the UK’s decision to approve accession negotiations, this working group will be chaired by Japan, with Australia and Singapore as vice-chairs, and all CPTPP parties and the UK as representatives.

CPTTP membership is a huge opportunity for the UK, said Liz Truss, UK’s Minister of International Trade. This will help shift our economic center from Europe to a fast-growing region of the world and deepen access to large consumer markets in the Asia Pacific region.

CPTPP signatories are Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. Of these, 7 have ratified the contract, and the contract is valid. Brunei Darussalam, Chile, Malaysia and Peru have not yet completed the ratification process.

This major trade deal attracted international attention during negotiations given the ambitions of participants to set new standards for trade regulation in the Asia-Pacific region. Some provisions, such as the environment or labor sector, have been praised by proponents as more ambitious and enforceable than in many trade deals, but some critics argue that this could go further. Others point out that benefits are at risk of being undermined by other aspects of the contract, such as including an investor-state dispute resolution mechanism in the investment arena.

The CPTPP has also sparked controversy in other policy areas, especially with regard to the provisions of the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) chapter. Some of these provisions were discontinued after the United States withdrew from the agreement in early 2017, when the United States named it the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, but many provisions remain.

A few other countries have also shown interest in joining the CPTPP, but none have made it to the same stage as the United Kingdom and, if successful, it will become the first non-Pacific Rim party. It’s also unclear at this stage whether the US Biden administration will eventually request re-entry, and if so, restore the suspended provisions and lobby for other changes.

A timeline for UK accession negotiations has not yet been announced, and several questions remain, including the development of other ongoing dialogues, such as the UK and bilateral trade agreement negotiations with Australia and New Zealand.

The UK-Australia agreement is said to be in the final stages of negotiations, with officials said in principle that an agreement could remain for a few days. The UK also has valid trade agreements with several other CPTPP signatories, including Japan and Chile, which are effective rollover agreements that replicate existing trade deals when the UK was still an EU member.

* * *

Sofa Balio, Communications and Editorial Manager, Economic Law and Policy, IISD

