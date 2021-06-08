US Open Qualifiers – Rickie Fowler looking for a spot as play is suspended; Branden Grace, Patrick Rodgers heading to Torrey





COLUMBUS, Ohio – Already facing a long day, Rickie Fowler found the road even more difficult on Monday in 36-hole qualifying as he tried to avoid missing the US Open for the first time in 11 years.

Fowler was among 685 players seeking 54 spots in nine qualifiers across eight states to fill the field for the US Open, which begins June 17 at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

He played his first round at Brookside in 1v73, which was cut short for three hours due to heavy rain and thunder, meaning he would likely need at least 65 at The Lakes to stand a chance .

Fowler wasn’t going to fall without a fight. He had 4 cents for his turn – 3 cents for the qualifier – through 13 holes when it was too dark to continue due to the late rain.

As if the longest day wasn’t long enough, Fowler and several others had to come home Tuesday morning. Fowler probably needed at least three birdies in his last five holes to have any hope of returning to the US Open.

Fowler is just tied for eighth in the PGA Championship and tied for 11th at the Memorial, his two best results of the year. He has already missed the Masters by falling well outside the world top 50.

Chez Reavie was guaranteed to pass after rounds of 65-67.

Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington was on the bubble, needing at least two birdies on his last five holes. Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel put in a big push, 6 under 14 holes in his round on the tougher Brookside course and in reasonable shape to secure one of 16 spots in Columbus.

Former PGA Champions Keegan Bradley and Jason Dufner each shot 72 at Brookside and finished 5 under 131. It was tied for 16th, although probably leaving them out.

The delay caused other problems. The first lap didn’t end until around rush hour and the courses are 13 miles apart. Fowler had to deal with traffic, giving him time to park, grab a hot dog, hit a few putts and drive away.

Canada’s Henry Lee was the last player to start. He had a half-eaten burger lying on his golf clubs as he took the tee at 5:45 p.m.

Ohio had another one-hour qualifying at Springfield, which did not experience such weather delays. Carson Schaake finished 9 under par to lead the seven players who qualified for Torrey Pines. Schaake was also a medalist in his local qualifiers and will make his Open debut.

Branden Grace went from fourth place at Memorial to an early start in Jupiter, Fla., And he parried the last hole at Bear’s Club to earn one of six spots available. Grace chose to play in Florida because it’s her home run.

Patrick Rodgers led all qualifying in Florida. Luis Gagné, who shared amateur honors at the 2018 US Open in Shinnecock Hills, was also successful.

Rick Lamb birdied 8 feet on the extra fourth hole – 40 holes for the day – to claim fifth and final place in Atlanta.

In qualifying in New York, Cameron Young led four players who secured places. Young recently won back-to-back weeks on the Korn Ferry Tour. Another qualifier was Andy Pope, who has now qualified for the US Open for the fifth time in his last six tries. The Pope didn’t stand a chance last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the USGA to go without qualifying.

Wilson Furr reached his first US Open when he least expected it. He played poorly trying to qualify for this week’s PGA Tour event in Congaree, South Carolina. He was a substitute for the US Open qualifiers at the Long Cove Club in Hilton Head and thought about not even showing up. It was a good thing he did. Four players retired and Furr had a tee time.

He made rounds of 67-70 and was one of five players to secure spots. The last one went to Akshay Bhatia, who got a par on the extra second hole in a 3-1 playoff.

“I said to my mate last night, ‘If I get into this thing, I’ll get out of it,'” Furr said.

Taylor Pendrith of Canada tied for 23rd at Winged Foot last September in her US Open debut and gets another shot. He conducted all four qualifiers at the Maryland site.

Joe Highsmith, a member of the Pepperdine national championship team last week, won one of two spots in Washington state. The other qualifier was in Los Angeles.

England did not qualify this year due to travel restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the USGA has created a special point list from the last three European Tour events. Marcus Armitage won in Germany and got one of 10 places.

Once qualifying is over, the US Open will have 155 players. A spot is reserved in case a player wins a second PGA Tour event since last June. Four players from the Palmetto Championship in Congaree had this chance – Brian Gay, Hudson Swafford, Martin Laird and Richy Werenski.

Laird was close to qualifying for Columbus.

