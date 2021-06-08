



Boris Johnson’s plans to build a new yacht in the UK would violate a World Trade Organization agreement signed by his government last year, experts have warned.

Last month, the Prime Minister announced that the domestic shipbuilder hopes to build a 200-million-pound vessel, the successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, to promote British trade and industry worldwide.

However, while Number 10 has announced its “intention” to build an as yet unnamed vessel in the UK, this would violate a contract the UK signed eight months ago.

When ministers signed the WTO “Government Procurement Agreement” (GPA) last October for 48 countries, they failed to exclude private shipbuilding from the list of contracts that should be open to global competition.

The government has formed a national flagship task force hosted by the Ministry of Defense to oversee the construction of trading yachts to which British Navy personnel are deployed. But its purpose is entirely for business rather than security.

Trade Minister Liz Truss boasted in October that a GPA would allow UK companies to continue bidding for public sector contracts around the world worth £1.3 trillion a year. Similarly, she said the offshore group will be able to continue bidding on UK public sector contracts that “provide better value for UK taxpayers”.

But that could thwart government attempts to use a “buy-British” approach to build new yachts. Item 47 of Annex 4 of the UK GPA schedule explicitly states that the procurement of “ships, boats and water structures, excluding battleships,” must be internationally advertised and awarded without discrimination.

In contrast, other countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia, have ensured that private shipbuilding is excluded from GPA contracts.

Of the 50 largest motor-driven superyachts currently at sea, only one (el Mahrousa) was built in 1865 in England.

But Cammell Laird, which has a shipyard in Merseyside in northwest England, says it is ready and willing to build new trade yachts.

Aline Doussin, head of international trade at law firm Hogan Lovells, said it would be difficult for Britain to avoid building ships in international competition if not for real warships.

“The GPA is likely to be involved,” she said. This means that the conditions of open, fair and transparent competition must be met, and GPA country suppliers should be treated the same way as domestic suppliers.”

Shadow Trade Minister Emily Thornberry said the government had failed to take “the most basic and simple measures” to ensure that ships could be built in the UK.

“More copper floors from Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, maritime incompetence and we need to have a solid legal basis before we can spend more public money on this project,” she said.

A government spokesperson said the vessel would certainly be built at a British shipyard. She said the program would “come in accordance with our obligations under the WTO GPA,” but did not comment on how that could be the case given in item 47 of Annex 4.

A Whitehall figure said the government plans to circumvent these rules by claiming that new trading yachts are essential to national security.

However, the government announcement of the launch said it will “be used to host high-level trade negotiations and trade fairs and will sail around the world for the benefit of the UK”.

As a result, the UK faces potential legal challenges from foreign governments or shipbuilders against the government’s protectionist stance.

Trade expert Dmitry Grozoubinski, a visiting professor at the University of Strathclyde, said governments could structure deals to circumvent GPA regulations.

“It is against their spirit to defend this procurement. The arguments quoted for keeping procurement local – jobs, skills, patriotism, etc. – apply equally to all purchases made by governments and are negotiated by the GPA to set aside,” he said.

“Governments cannot at the same time present themselves as advocates for a rules-based trading system, nor maintain the freedom to override these rules whenever they are politically comfortable,” he added.

