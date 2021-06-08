Hancock: UK Covid trip resumes ‘challenge’ over new strain risk





Resuming more international travel routes in the UK will be “challenging” as you will have to do everything you can to protect yourself from the new strain of coronavirus, Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

Last week the UK removed Portugal from its so-called green list, taking a toll on the airline industry by tightening restrictions on international travel. Restoring travel in the medium term is “a very important goal,” Hancock told Congress on Monday. But, he added, “it will be difficult.”

“The biggest challenge and what makes this so difficult is that the strains that undermine vaccine efforts will certainly undermine our return to domestic freedom, and they must be protected at all costs,” Hancock said.

UK Removes Gutting Airlines, Portugal from Travel Green List

Ministers will study further data on infection rates and hospitalizations as they consider whether to ease England’s remaining Covid-19 restrictions as planned for 21 June. Confirmed in India.

‘Living with Covid’

A decision has not yet been made to proceed with the final phase of the unlock, Hancock said. The UK will be announced on June 14th. The UK is “competing” between vaccine programs and the virus, he added, and the delta variant has given the virus a “bridge”.

Easing the rules could allow nightclubs to reopen, sports venues to fill up, people line up for drinks in pubs, and large weddings and conferences to resume. Delaying the move risks an impatient confrontation between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative colleagues to end social distancing.

Although Hancock said the ultimate goal is to “live with the coronavirus,” it was important that people were all vaccinated to ensure maximum protection. About 77% of adults in the UK have had one dose so far, and 53% have received two doses.

Unlike the previous version, “the second jab looks much more important this time,” he said. Hancock hasn’t ruled out delaying reopening for a few weeks so more people can get a second shot. Vaccination will be open to UK citizens aged 25-29 from Tuesday.

UK’s Hancock, on June 21, says the balance is easing before the key week.

Along with the deliberation of deregulation this month, the government is undergoing a number of reviews, including whether to introduce a proof of vaccination or whether to test it in the UK region.

Hancock suggested that these certificates are required for international travel, but may not be used domestically.

“In this country, we have moved with everyone being treated equally the same way the virus treats us equally,” he said. “I would like to note that they have removed it even now in Israel, where they brought this offer.”

Hancock did not deny reports that the government ignored scientific advice to put Malta on the green list this month. Here is a list of destinations that British people can travel to without the need to quarantine when they return. He said it is up to the ministers to make the final decision.

