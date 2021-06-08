Only 7% of U.S. adults meet the daily fiber intake recommendation





Source / Disclosures

Source: Miketinas DC, et al. Usual Dietary Fiber Intake in U.S. Adults with Diabetes: NHANES 2013-2018. Presented at: Nutrition Live Online 2021. June 7-10, 2021 (virtual meeting).

Disclosures: Healio Primary Care was unable to confirm relevant financial disclosures at the time of publication.

ADD A SUBJECT TO E-MAIL ALERTS

Receive an email when new articles are posted on

Please provide your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted on. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to experience this problem, please contact [email protected]

Back to Healio

Only 7.4% of American adults have reached the Institute of Medicine’s recommended adequate daily intake of 14 g of fiber per 1,000 kcal, according to data from a recent 5-year period.

Additionally, although patients with prediabetes and diabetes ate more fiber than the general U.S. adult population, they still consumed less than the recommended amount, the researchers said.

The researchers found that American adults with diabetes consumed more fiber than the general population in general, but their intake was still lower than what is currently recommended. Photo source: Adobe Stock.

“Previous research has examined the importance of fiber for the health parameters of people with diabetes,” Derek C. Miketinas, PhD, RD, assistant professor of nutrition and food science at Texas Woman’s told Healio Primary Care. University of Houston. “However, estimates of fiber intake for people with diabetes were lacking.”

Derek C. Miketinas

Miketinas and colleagues analyzed data from 14,640 nonpregnant adult participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination (NHANE) survey from 2013 to 2018. Of the entire cohort, 26, 4% had prediabetes, 17.4% had diabetes and the rest had normal blood sugar.

The analysis, presented to Nutrition Live, showed that women consumed more fiber than men (9.9 g / 1000 kcal vs. 8.7 g / 1000 kcal; P <0.0001). Diabetics reported higher dietary fiber intake compared to non-diabetics - this included both men (9.6 g / 1000 kcal vs. 8.6 g / 1000 kcal; P <0.0001) and women (10.3 g / 1000 kcal against 9.7 g / 1000 kcal; P <0.01). However, the proportion of adults who achieved adequate daily fiber intake was low for all men (8.6% in diabetics vs. 4.3% in non-diabetics; P <0.001) and women (11 , 5% among diabetics versus, 8% among people without diabetes; P = 0.012).

Factoring in fiber supplements in their analysis of NHANES data would have had little impact on the results, according to Miketinas.

“Our estimates of under-intake would be lower but not by much,” he said.

Patients who ask about supplement use should be aware that not all products are the same, according to Miketinas.

“Healthcare professionals should consider their patients’ goals and consult the literature to determine whether a specific supplement form can improve the health parameters of interest,” he said. “Drug-nutrient interactions should also be taken into account, as fiber can interfere with the absorption of certain drugs and nutrients. ”

Grains, grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds and legumes, and plant-based foods are safer ways for patients to add fiber to their diet, he said. .

Perspective Back to top

David S. Seres, MD, ScM, PNS, FASPEN

The interesting study by Miketinas and colleagues suggests that people with diabetes do not consume as much fiber as has been recommended. But the study doesn’t directly answer the question of whether this is actually harmful.

The results suggest that doctors should strive to get their diabetic patients to consume more fiber. Since these foods tend to help control blood sugar and HbA1C levels, it’s reasonable for doctors to continue to recommend foods high in fiber. This advice should be accompanied by specific recommendations, such as referring patients to educational materials and / or nutrition clinicians trained to help patients make appropriate eating behavior changes.

David S. Seres, MD, ScM, PNS, FASPEN

Editor of the nutrition section of UpToDate

Former President of the Medical Nutrition Council of the American Society for Nutrition

Professor of Medicine at the Institute of Human Nutrition

Director of Medical Nutrition and Associate Clinical Ethicist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Disclosures: Seres does not report any relevant financial disclosures.

ADD A SUBJECT TO E-MAIL ALERTS

Receive an email when new articles are posted on

Please provide your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted on. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to experience this problem, please contact [email protected]

Back to Healio

American Society for Nutrition Scientific Sessions and Annual Meeting

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos