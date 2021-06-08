



The government has warned schools to give a balanced opinion on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has claimed more than 250 lives last month and has sparked classroom protests in the UK. However, teachers may find it difficult to comply, as the only examination committee in the region offering curriculum materials and GCSE history options withdrew two textbooks after being accused of favoring the Israeli case.

This is the second time a history book published by Pearson, an education company that owns a trial version of Edexcel, has been on display. Because in October 2019, for the first time, Jewish groups claimed that the book favored Palestine. Pearson undertook amendments proposed by the British Jewish Wealth Department and the British Bar Council in Israel, but the revision this time provoked protests and complaints from the British Palestinian University Commission (Bricup).

I think the retention of the study option is very important to historians who are concerned that currently only a handful of schools are teaching about conflict. Of the 1,100 students from the 27 schools, 26 are in the UK, with 148,678 taking the History GCSE with the Board of Directors and completing the 600,000 age group.

The loss of textbooks increases the risk that the Middle East will disappear from the curriculum, says Michael Davies, a former history teacher and founder of Parallel Histories, an organization that provides resources to help students understand conflicts from different perspectives. Teachers don’t want to teach it, not because it’s uninteresting, but because they’re afraid of being accused of prejudice. Pearson has been weakened by the changes in the book because the other exam committees have already left the field, but he’s a good guy here, he says.

Rows are in The Middle East: Conflict, Crisis and Change 1917-2012, an IGCSE partner, The Middle East: Conflict, Crisis and Change, a textbook published in 2016 c1945-1995 textbook for GCSE, published in 2016. In 2019, the Zionist Federation was launched. An online petition for removal and Pearson commissioned Parallel Histories to investigate its accuracy. Davies said the report suggested some changes to terminology, but found no overall bias.

However, the British Jewish delegation and Israeli British lawyers continued to protest, arguing that the book was seriously biased against Israel. The book was removed from the shelf by changes with Pearson, especially when the controversial viewpoint felt it was adopted without qualification. Israeli lawyers in the UK, for example, objected to the book account of the 1948 Deir Yassin massacre as one of the worst atrocities of the war and not significantly improving the living standards of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. under Israeli rule.

A person walks through graffiti in Bethlehem, West Bank, 2017. Photo: Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

The revised book was briefly reissued in 2020, but is now withdrawn due to complaints from Bricup, who worked with John Chalcraft, professor of Middle East History and Politics at the London School of Economics, and James Dickins, professor of Arabic in the UK. The University of Leeds compares the revised edition of the book with the original. The professors wrote a report listing 294 revisions to the original manuscript, the majority of which said the changes were in favor of the Israeli perspective.

The amendments continue to underestimate and account for violence between Jews and Israel, while amplifying and leaving behind inexplicable Arab and Palestinian violence, the report concluded. They extended or left the record of Jewish and Israeli suffering while downplaying and compiling records of Arab and Palestinian suffering.

Teaching this subject is very important, says Professor Chalcraft. It is essential to educating people through well-rounded materials and is clearly connected to the present.

Parallel Histories provides a working framework used by 200 schools. At Huddersfield Grammar School, students discuss conflicts on both sides and improve their aura skills in the process.

History director Thomas Poulter-Dunford says it’s valuable for dealing with controversial topics. It opens their minds to a different perspective and engages them critically in the evidence. In the age of misinformation, I also think it’s fundamental even in the face of common misconceptions. He used the original version of the Pearson textbook in dispute with the GCSE group. I didn’t notice there was a big problem with the phrases, but I do understand that certain words can appear differently on both sides.

john char craft

Chalcraft says that the original version reasonably describes Jewish settlers as people living in new settlements built in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, while the revised version defines Jews as Jews who returned to their villages where they were expelled in 1948. This definition is nonsense for the overwhelming majority of Jewish settlers who were not deported in 1948, he says. The original book has pictures of children running out of Gaza’s sewers, and in the new version it’s only stated as children of Gaza.

Israeli British lawyer Jonathan Turner, chief executive officer, said Pearson did not accept all offers, but said he felt the latest version of the book was less biased. The original definition of a Jewish settler was not accurate, he says. The reason is that many have moved to places that were previously Jewish communities. In the photo captions, we asked Pearson if there was any evidence of sewage, as the puddles visible in the photos looked very sharp with reflections from children. Pearson responded by removing the reference to sewage, he says.

The authors of the Bricup report and Bricup itself are biased towards Israel and encourage boycotts of all Israeli universities.

Chalcraft and Dickins say they put great effort into being strict and impartial when reviewing books. Chalcraft says: I am a trusted researcher and educator on Israeli and Palestinian issues and deserve to comment on their history.

Marie van der Zyl, chairman of the British Jewish Council, says: We are proud of the work we have done with Pearson to address serious concerns about bias, including the lack of contextualization in both textbooks and the omission of peace efforts. To everyone involved in the suffering caused by this conflict.

Pearson says he paused distribution of the book while it was being reviewed again. We will gather a wider range of views and will take action if more is needed to balance that, the spokesperson said. In the meantime, schools may use subject guides, she said. We are happy to provide a pdf of the guide to any customer who wants it.

