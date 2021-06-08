Hundreds of arrests around the world after criminal attack between US and Australia





Detail of a panel in the “Cybercrime” exhibition at the Antenna gallery.

Authorities in the United States and Australia hacked an app used by criminals to read millions of encrypted messages, resulting in hundreds of arrests of suspected organized crime figures in 18 countries, Australian officials said on Tuesday.

Australian Police and US Federal Bureau of Investigation ‘Operation Ironside’ trapped suspects in Australia, Asia, South America and the Middle East involved in the global drug trade, reported officials said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the operation “has dealt a blow to organized crime not only in this country, but which will echo organized crime around the world.”

“This is a defining moment in the history of Australian law enforcement,” Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said raids in 18 countries captured hundreds of suspects. Europol and the FBI said on social media that they would hold press conferences later on Tuesday.

Australia said it arrested 224 people, including members of banned motorcycle gangs, while New Zealand said it detained 35 people.

The operation, which was engineered by Australian police and the FBI in 2018, saw officials in the United States take control of the ANOM messaging app, popular with organized crime networks.

When an Australian underworld figure began distributing personalized phones containing the app to his associates as a secure means of communication, police were able to monitor their messages. The gangs believed the system was secure because the phones had no other capabilities, no voice or camera functions were loaded, and the app was encrypted.

“We have been in the back pockets of organized crime,” Kershaw said at the same press conference. “All they talk about is drugs, violence, beatings against each other, innocent people who are going to be murdered.”

The messages were cheeky and there was no attempt to hide behind any code, he said.

“It was there to be seen, including ‘we’ll have a speedboat waiting for you at this point’, ‘that’s who will do this’ and so on.”

Kershaw said the Australian underworld figure, who had fled the country, “essentially set up his own colleagues” by handing out phones and was a marked man.

“The sooner he surrenders, the better for him and his family,” he said.

A murder plot known to authorities involved plans to attack a cafe with a machine gun, while a family of five was also targeted. Authorities said they were able to prevent the attacks.

Executing the most search warrants in Australia in a day, police seized 104 firearms on Monday as well as nearly A $ 45 million ($ 34.9 million) in cash.

A total of 525 charges have been laid, but authorities expect more in the coming weeks.

