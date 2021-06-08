China moves forward with law to counter US sanctions





Chinese lawmakers make progress on legislation to respond to foreign sanctions amid growing rivalry with the United States

A committee of the National People’s Congress has introduced the second bill aimed at countering sanctions imposed by foreign governments, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Monday evening. Xinhua did not give details, but said the legislation would provide legal support to counter “discriminatory measures by a foreign country in accordance with the law.”

The move shows China is following through on March’s vow to expand its legal toolbox as it battles the United States on a variety of fronts, ranging from allegations of human rights violations in the western Xinjiang region to limitations on the types of technology that China can import.

The Trump administration has sanctioned at least 45 Chinese officials for their role in Beijing in tightening its grip on Hong Kong and establishing policies for Xinjiang, including 15 AFN members. The Chinese government retaliated with its own sanctions, including sanctions targeting Senators Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, but these lacked bite given the dollar’s dominance in international finance.

This prompted the ruling Communist Party in China to seek other ways to avenge foreign governments and companies for what it sees as interference in internal affairs. In January, the Commerce Ministry released rules that would allow Chinese courts to punish global companies for complying with foreign sanctions, though the ministry provided few details.

“This is about curbing American hegemonic thinking and actions,” Mei Xinyu, a member of a research group reporting to the Beijing Commerce Department, said of the proposed law. “It is also a warning to countries that follow the United States in its encroachment on China’s rights and a reminder that there is a price to be paid for unjustifiable actions against China.”

See: Blacklists, trade and other contentious issues between the United States and China: QuickTake

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, who has been sanctioned by the United States alongside other local officials for helping to restrict the city’s freedoms, expressed support for China’s legislation on Tuesday. “We welcome and support the country’s decision to oppose sanctions from foreign governments,” she said during a regular weekly briefing.

Lam previously said that foreign sanctions made it difficult to use her credit cards and left her with “piles of cash” at home because she was no longer able to have an account. banking.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi used an address in March to warn US President Joe Biden not to interfere in China’s affairs and called on the United States to end sanctions against Chinese companies.

The AFN standing committee, made up of 175 members, is meeting until Thursday in Beijing. The Global Times said it expects the bill to come to a vote soon.

– With the help of Lucille Liu, Kari Soo Lindberg and Iain Marlow

(Updates with Carrie Lam’s comments from the seventh paragraph.)

