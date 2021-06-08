Bank of England Reveals Climate Crisis Exposure for First Time | banking





Banks in the UK should disclose their exposure to the climate crisis for the first time this year as part of the Bank of England climate stress test, highlighting the risks that rising temperatures and rising sea levels can pose to the financial system.

According to an update released on Tuesday, the stress test will apply three climate scenarios to 19 banks and insurers. meter rise in sea level. The central bank will monitor how these scenarios could affect potential loan losses as clients default due to slowing growth and economic uncertainty.

However, the Bank of England will not identify individual companies through the test, only aggregate results for the banking and insurance sectors, which will be released in May 2022.

A 30-year-old test was planned last year, but delayed due to the Covid outbreak. That means big lenders including NatWest, Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Standard Chartered, Santander’s UK branch, Nationwide Building Society and Virgin Money UK don’t have to divert resources when the pandemic is at its peak. Billions of pounds in emergency Covid loans.

Twelve insurers also participated, marking the second time the insurance sector has tested its climate risk challenge.

The central bank also confirmed that this information will not be used to set capital requirements. This determines what kind of financial cushion a bank needs to protect it from risky loans and products on its balance sheet. Instead, the exercise is aimed at improving the way banks and insurers manage risk and facilitating a strategic review of their operations in light of climate threats.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said the stress test will help regulators gauge the risks posed by climate change for the entire financial system, as well as for both the largest banks and insurers.

You should build your own scenario analysis capabilities to better understand how you are exposed to other potential climate pathways. The end result will be stronger management of climate-related financial risks across sectors, he added.

David Barmes, chief economist for the campaign group Positive Money, is disappointed that banks do not plan to use the results to determine capital requirements.

The Bank of England appears to rule out using climate stress tests to signal changes in capital requirements, Barmes said. Climate capital rules that reflect the high risks of fossil fuel investments are inevitably necessary to ensure financial stability and alignment with government climate plans, and banks should introduce these policies without delay.

By delaying the implementation of climate capital rules, he added, banks are undermining their obligations to protect financial stability and support net zero.

