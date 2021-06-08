Coffey goes to American Wave II trials





History Links US Olympic Diving Trials Schedule Complete Wave I Results Nebraska swimmer Audrey Coffey finished second in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle in the final Wave I US Olympic Trials event on Monday at CHI Omaha Health Center.

Coffey, a junior from Naperville, Ill., Clocked 16: 49.09 to beat only Kristin Cornish (16: 42.63) in the longest test. Coffey finished almost seven seconds ahead of third place Alivia Lindorfer (16: 55.85).

Coffey’s swim takes her to Wave II of the US Olympic Trials, which will take place June 13-20 in Omaha. She will join compatriot Husker Autumn Haebig, who opened practice with a victory in the 100-meter backstroke in a record time of 1: 01.23. Haebig’s victory on Friday June 4 saw him advance in the 200-meter and 400-meter freestyle events as well.

Haebig added a second place finish in the 200-meter freestyle (2: 00.94) in Wave I on Saturday. 2021 Big Ten 200-meter freestyle champion Haebig also finished seventh (4: 17.39) in the 400-meter freestyle final in Wave I on Sunday.

Former Husker Tori Beeler also qualified for Wave I, finishing 44th in the 100-meter breaststroke (1: 12.83). Beeler held the No. 52 seed in qualifying. She did not advance to wave II.

The US Olympic Diving Team Trials take center stage for the Huskers on Tuesday, June 8, with Abigail Knapton and Sara Troyer representing Nebraska in Indianapolis. Both Husker All-Americans are set to compete in the three-meter springboard prelims starting at 9 a.m. (CT). The Big Ten Diver of Meet 2021 having won both the one-meter springboard and platform competitions, Knapton was also a finalist in the three-meter conference. The Omahan was an American first-team all-star in the three-yard and platform at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

Troyer, who will compete in her home state in the United States Olympic Diving Team Trials, was a 2020 CSCAAAll-American in the one-meter and three-meter springboards. The three-meter springboard semifinals of the US Olympic Diving Trials are scheduled for Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. CT with live television coverage from the Olympic Channel.

Knapton will be back in action on Wednesday, June 9 for the preliminary round of the platform competition at 12:30 p.m. (CT). The platform semifinals will be televised live on the Olympic Channel on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT.

The three-meter springboard final is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. CT, while the platform final will close the U.S. Olympic Diving Team’s trials on Sunday at 8 p.m. CT. The finals of both diving competitions will be televised live on NBC.

