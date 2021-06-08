



A study by real estate firm Astonshas found that wealthy Chinese and Hong Kong nationals were most likely to head to the country through a UK Tier One investor visa during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, so far this year, more than 34,000 Hong Kong citizens have applied for the UK-tailored BNO visa scheme, which began in 2020 after Beijing’s crackdown on democracy.

The proposal for a British National Overseas (BNO) visa has spurred Hong Kong people to migrate to the British coast, said Managing Director Arthur Sarkisian.

However, this interest was not limited to BNO visas, and the Hong Kong wealthy continued to show strong interest in UK Tier One investor visas during the pandemic as an alternative route in case of relocation.

As Covid-19 shook up travel plans around the world, the number of applicants to the program fell 20% from the pandemic level in the first quarter of this year.

Accompanying child applicants also fell 37% as the pandemic is not a good time to drain lives.

The 41% drop due to the pandemic also reduced the value of the application as the program now generates 382m less than it was before the advent of the coronavirus.

However, the program, which has recorded 522m so far since the outbreak of COVID-19, continues to appeal to the super-rich who can bypass tight flights for private jets.

Chinese and Hong Kong nationals accounted for an average of 24% of all major applications per quarter.

This interest was greatly influenced by the quality of life provided to the applicant’s dependents, and excellent schools are one of the driving forces for many, the director continued.

Despite an overall decline in UK Tier 1 activity as a result of the pandemic, we expect this interest to increase as travel restrictions begin to lift and return to greater normality.

