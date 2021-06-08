Bitcoin (BTC) price drops as US seizes most colonial ransoms





A banner with the bitcoin logo is seen during the 2021 Bitcoin cryptocurrency conference at the Mana Convention Center in Miami, Fla. On June 4, 2021.

Marco Bello | AFP | Getty Images

The price of Bitcoin fell further on Tuesday. The reason for this decision was not clear, but it may be linked to concerns about the security of the cryptocurrency after US officials managed to recover most of the ransoms paid to hackers who targeted Colonial Pipeline.

Court documents indicate that investigators were able to gain access to the password for one of the hackers’ Bitcoin wallets. The money was recovered by a recently launched task force in Washington, created as part of the government’s response to an increase in cyber attacks.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency slipped more than 7% at 7:30 a.m. ET to a price of $ 32,936, according to data from Coin Metrics. Smaller digital coins also fell, with Ether dropping more than 7% to $ 2,512 and XRP also shedding around 7%.

April 2021 was shaping up to be a banner year for digital assets, with bitcoin surpassing $ 60,000 for the very first time. But a recent drop in crypto prices has shaken confidence in the market. Bitcoin fell to nearly $ 30,000 last month and is currently down almost 50% from its all-time high.

Digital currency has only grown 13% since the start of the year, although its price has still more than tripled from a year ago.

The United States recovers most of the colonial ransom

On Monday, U.S. law enforcement said it had seized $ 2.3 million in bitcoins paid to DarkSide, the cybercriminal gang behind a crippling cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline.

According to a court document, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was able to gain access to the “private key,” or password, of one of the hackers’ Bitcoin wallets. Bitcoin has often been the currency of choice for hackers demanding ransom payments to decrypt data locked by malware known as “ransomware”.

Crypto Decrypt media reported that there were unfounded rumors that the attackers’ Bitcoin wallet had been “hacked”, an unlikely scenario.

DarkSide, which reportedly received $ 90 million in bitcoin ransom payments before shutting down, operated a so-called ‘ransomware as a service’ business model, in which hackers develop and market ransomware tools and sell them to affiliates. who then carry out attacks.

According to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, the seized funds represented the bulk of the DarkSide affiliate’s share of the ransom paid by Colonial.

John Hultquist, vice president of analytics at Mandiant Threat Intelligence, called the move a “welcome development.”

“It has become clear that we need to use several tools to stem the tide of this serious problem, and even law enforcement agencies need to broaden their approach beyond building cases against criminals who may be out. within the reach of the law, ”Hultquist said.

“In addition to the immediate benefits of this approach, a greater focus on disruption can discourage this behavior, which develops in a vicious cycle,” he added.

Crypto crackdown

There are a number of issues hanging over cryptocurrencies, including fears of regulatory crackdown and recent tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Chinese authorities last month called for a crackdown on crypto mining and trading. Once a major player in the market, China has since moved to eliminate speculative investments in cryptocurrencies, banning a method of fundraising known as the initial coin offering and shutting down local exchanges.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk went from being a bitcoin supporter to seemingly falling in love with it within months. Musk’s electric car company stopped accepting bitcoin as a payment method last month due to concerns about its environmental impact, leading to a massive sell-off in the crypto market.

“Bitcoin bulls have been chastened by the market downturn and may feel once bitten, twice as shy,” Charles Hayter, CEO of digital currency data company CryptoCompare, told CNBC.

“The euphoria has dissipated to some extent in the retail frenzy, as regulators have shifted to tempered fads,” he added. “The data shows continued market capture by institutional investors.”

Last week, thousands of bitcoin investors descended on Miami for an event billed as the biggest bitcoin event in history.

The conference had some bizarre highlights, including Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announcing his intention to accept bitcoin as legal tender.

