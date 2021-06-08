COVID-19: Government encourages British people to ‘vacation at home’ and enjoy ‘great places’ in the UK while avoiding travel abroad | UK News





People should vacation at home this year and not travel abroad unless absolutely necessary, George Eustice said.

Hopes for summer overseas trips were shattered when the environment minister advised Sky News that British people would “take a vacation at home”. He added that he will not be traveling abroad this summer.

Eustice encouraged the British to visit “great places” in England instead.

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

Image: People are forced to vacation at home this year because of the ‘dangers’ of traveling abroad, says George Eustice.

He added that people now need to be aware of the “dangers” of traveling outside the UK. This is evidenced by Portugal’s holiday hotspots that were removed from the government’s green list last week.

“I will be at home,” he said. “I have no intentions of traveling abroad or on vacation this summer.”

“Some people may be, but you have to understand that doing so is definitely a risk because it is a dynamic situation.

“But most people will probably decide to stay home this year and take a vacation at home.”

When asked if he was advising people to stay in the UK, Eustice added: “My advice to people is to go on vacation at home.

“There are a few great places here. There aren’t many places on that list.

“But obviously some people will want to travel abroad. There are still a small number of countries on the green list. If they want to do that, they can do it, but obviously they will have to understand that there is a risk in doing so.”

Image: George Eustice says there are ‘great places’ to visit in the UK without traveling abroad

But Downing Street hasn’t ruled out the prime minister’s vacation abroad this summer.

When asked if Boris Johnson would go abroad amid debates over travel restrictions, his official spokesperson said: “We will not speculate on the Prime Minister’s plans and will present details in a normal way.”

Official government guidelines state that ministers “continue to advise on all non-essential travel to some countries and territories”, but not all.

The government website adds: “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on international travel.

“There is no risk-free travel, and many countries have closed borders or restricted entry to UK travelers.

“All countries may further restrict travel or introduce new rules on short notice, for example due to the new COVID-19 strain.”

A week after the government announced that no new countries were being added to the UK’s green travel list, Portugal’s popular destinations moved to amber.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps described the changes that took effect from 4 a.m. today as a “difficult decision.”

Image: Passengers returned to the UK from Portugal yesterday before the 4 a.m. quarantine deadline yesterday.

Travelers returning from Portugal or other pumpkin-listed countries should be quarantined at home after reviewing the government’s travel traffic light system.

Many vacationers rushed home all night to meet their quarantine deadlines.

The Department of Transportation (DfT) said measures exist “to protect public health from strains of concern and to protect vaccine launches”.

Meanwhile, Ustis added that it was “too early” to say whether further deregulation could proceed as planned on June 21.

“We don’t rule out anything,” the environment minister said.

But Jeremy Hunt, a Conservative MP and chair of the Health and Social Care Choice Committee, added that he had booked a family vacation to Italy, optimistic that restrictions would be lifted “before summer break”.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

MP Jeremy Hunt says the June 21 decision on whether to lift COVID-19 restrictions can still go either way.

“When it comes to summer, I’m still an optimist. I booked a family vacation in Italy, but also got an easyJet ticket that allows me to change dates at no extra cost.

“So, we are ready to do that if we have to,” the former cabinet secretary told Sky News.

He added: “I am very optimistic that I will be free on the eve of summer break because we know two jabs are effective against the Delta-Indian variant.

“If it goes back after June 21, I have a hunch that it will take weeks more than anything that will really hamper people’s plans for the summer.”

Thomas Cook’s chief executive, Alan French, said Eustice’s remarks have “confused” Sky News airlines and travelers.

French added that the advice is not as clear-cut as the industry hopes. “Customers are confused and angry. We are confused too.”

“There are very few rooms left in the UK” for those who want to book vacations, French said while looking at government data.

