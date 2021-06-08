One of the reasons US Treasuries don’t seem to care about inflation





In the aftermath of the 2008 subprime crisis, regulators became determined to remove the kind of funding strains that had brought the financial system to its knees. Efforts to strengthen the system included new liquidity requirements that required large banks to hold large buffers of seemingly safe and liquid assets that could be used to hedge against cash outflows.

These portfolios generally fall under the umbrella of High Quality Liquid Assets, or HQLA, but another way of looking at them is a form of bank bondage – a requirement that requires banks to hold large amounts of generally low-yielding securities such as US Treasuries. (which can be used as collateral in the repo market), agency mortgage backed securities (MBS) and reserves – on their balance sheets.

Selected components of HQLA

Source: St Louis Fed

Like Henry Ford’s famous maxim that customers can have “a car painted any color they want as long as it is black,” banks can change their HQLA portfolios as long as they only consist of things that fall under the strict regulatory definition of “liquid”. (Never mind, of course, that the rules arguably left banks more closely tied to the repo market in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis, a vulnerability that would come back to haunt them in 2020). You will usually find HQLA portfolios fluctuating and fluctuating in parallel with the available rates of return and interest.

We bring it up because one of the more interesting market moves in recent weeks, or lack thereof, has been in U.S. Treasuries, where yields have remained stubbornly limited to a range, even though inflation concerns appear to be growing alongside the issuance of new US securities. debt.

There is an argument to be made that the events of 2020 prompted banks to purchase US Treasuries for their HQLA portfolios in a way that they hadn’t really done before; the purchase of $ 350 billion in bonds over the past year. In other words, bank bondage could explain to some extent the seemingly bullish stance of the debt market in the face of the prospect of higher inflation and greater supply.

As the Fed Guy blog puts it:

“GSIBs are mandated to hold a large HQLA portfolio, but there is a certain degree of freedom in its composition. The highest quality Level I HQLAs include reserves, treasury bills and treasury reverse repurchase agreements. When repo rates have exceeded the IOR [interest on reserves] in 2018, GSIBs began to reallocate their HQLA portfolio from reserves and reverse repurchase agreements. Now that the IOR is at 0.1% and the reverse repo at 0%, GSIBs are mixing their HQLA holdings into T-bills. Some also significantly increase their agency MBS holdings, which is a slightly lower grade HQLA (level 2a). “

The implication here is that a technical source of demand – banks buying US Treasuries to meet liquidity requirements – effectively dampened returns and potentially deprived them of some informative value regarding exactly what the market thinks of inflation risks. U.S. Treasury yields might agree with the Federal Reserve that the price pressures are transient, but they could also be artificially low thanks to an obscure money market rate constellation.

This source of demand could change or disappear altogether if something were to upset the delicate balance of rates and incentives that combined to pull the world’s biggest banks together in US Treasury bonds. It should be noted, of course, that the slow rise in the effective federal funds rate towards zero has many people talking about the possibility of the central bank changing the amount of interest it pays on excess reserves.

If that were to happen, suddenly US Treasuries could have a lot more to say about inflation.

