More than 3 million medicines and devices seized in the UK as part of global crackdown





As part of our global initiative to combat the illegal online sale of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, we value more than 3 million pharmaceuticals and medical devices, over 9 million. In the UK, 113,000 websites operating illegally have also been removed or their URLs blocked. Eight search warrants were executed and seven criminals were arrested.

The week-long Pangea operation, organized by Interpol, ran from May 18 to 25, where more than 100 countries seized non-compliant medical products and identified and removed thousands of illegally operated websites and URLs offering medicines and devices. joined forces to do so. . The operation also included coordinating the arrests of several people suspected of organized crime.

Among the confiscated medicines are antidepressants, erectile dysfunction tablets, pain relievers, anabolic steroids, and slimming pills.

Andy Morling, MHRA’s Executive Director, said:

Criminals selling drugs and devices illegally not only break the law, but also don’t take your health into consideration. Taking counterfeit or unlicensed medicines or using non-compliant medical devices can put your health and safety at risk and lead to serious health problems.

Operation Pangea is a powerful example of what can be achieved through partnerships to solve these kinds of problems. We will continue to work closely with our international partners and UK Border Forces to prevent unlicensed medicines from entering the UK, identify illegally operating websites and bring criminals to justice.

The MHRA will follow the week of taking action with a detailed analysis of global outcomes to better understand current and emerging threats. This work includes identifying hotspot exporters, preferred high-risk drugs traded on the black market, and ever-evolving business models of criminals around the world seeking to take advantage of the public.

The MHRA #FakeMeds campaign aims to encourage UK people who choose to buy their medicines online to take action to ensure that they buy from safe and legal sources. The campaign also highlights the risks of counterfeit medicines sold online and the negative health effects of taking them. It also encourages people to report questionable offers and side effects they experience with the yellow card plan.

MHRA Safety Advice When Purchasing Medicines:

Be careful when buying medicines online.

Medicines and medical devices are not consumer goods and their sale and supply are tightly controlled. For example, a website that operates outside the legal supply chain, such as over-the-counter prescription drugs, may seem tempting. These sites are not only violating the law, they are also putting your health at risk.

Do not prescribe yourself.

Self-diagnosis and self-treatment can be very dangerous. If you have any health concerns, visit your GP to get a correct diagnosis and buy from a legitimate source if your medication is prescribed.

Visit the #FakeMeds website for tools and resources to help people safely buy drugs or medical devices online.

End

Note to editors Read Interpols press release: Thousands of fake online pharmacies out of operation at INTERPOL The Regulatory Authority of Medicines and Medical Products is responsible for regulating all medicines and medical devices in the UK to work and to ensure acceptable levels of safety. All of our work is backed by strong, fact-based judgments so that the benefits justify any risks. MHRA is the center of pharmaceutical and medical product regulatory bodies, including the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) and Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD). MHRA is the executive body of the Ministry of Health and Social Services. Operation Pangea is an international initiative aimed at the illegal internet trade of pharmaceuticals. It was launched by MHRA in April 2006 and launched as the UK Internet Action Day (IDA). Annual operations are the largest Internet-based enforcement action to date and are coordinated by INTERPOL, the World Customs Organization (WCO), the International Permanent Forum on Pharmaceutical Crimes (PFIPC), and the Head of the Pharmaceutical Institutions Working Group. The Executive Officer (WGEO), Europol and Pharmaceutical Security Institute (PSI) are backed by the Secure Internet Pharmacy Center (CSIP) and private sector companies including LegitScript, Google, Mastercard, Visa, American Express and PayPal. The #FakeMeds campaign is a public health campaign that aims to reduce the harm caused by buying fake, unlicensed or counterfeit medical products online. The #FakeMeds campaign site provides practical action for the public to take when safely purchasing medical products online. This includes buying from authorized sources and labeling products that you should watch out for. Previous phases of the campaign focused on fake erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs, dumb diet pills, and fake self-testing STI kits. Additional advice and top tips for safely buying medicines and medical products online. Follow #FakeMeds on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The MHRA yellow card scheme helps MHRA monitor the safety of all medical products in the UK to ensure acceptable safety for patients and those who use them.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos