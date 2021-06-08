US Capitol Attack Report Reveals Intelligence, Military and Police Failures | Violation of the United States Capitol





Senate investigation into the Jan. 6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol found broad government, military, and law enforcement failures before the violent attack, including a split in multiple agencies intelligence and a lack of training and preparation for the Capitol police who were quickly overwhelmed by rioters.

The Senate report released on Tuesday is the first and possibly the last bipartisan examination of how hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump were able to violently cross security lines and enter the Capitol that day, interrupting the certification of the victory of President Joe Bidens. .

It includes new details about frontline police officers who suffered chemical burns, brain injuries and broken bones and who told senators they had no leadership when command systems broke. He recommends immediate changes to give more authority to the Capitol Police Chief, to provide better planning and better equipment for law enforcement, and to streamline intelligence gathering between federal agencies.

As a bipartisan effort, the report does not delve into the root causes of the attack, including Trump’s role as he called on his supporters to fight like hell to reverse his electoral defeat that day. . He does not call the attack an insurgency, even if it was. And it comes two weeks after Republicans blocked a bipartisan, independent commission that would investigate the insurgency more broadly.

This report is important as it allows us to make immediate improvements to the security situation here on Capitol Hill, said Michigan Senator Gary Peters, chairman of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, who conducted the investigation with the Senate. rules committee. But that doesn’t answer some of the biggest questions we face, quite frankly, as a country and as a democracy.

The House passed legislation in May to create a commission that would draw inspiration from a panel that investigated the September 11 terrorist attack two decades ago. But he failed to get the 60 Senate votes needed to move forward, with many Republicans saying the Senate report was sufficient.

The rules panel’s top Republican, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, opposed the commission, arguing the investigation would take too long. He said recommendations made to the Senate could be implemented more quickly, including legislation that he and Democratic Senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar, chairman of the rules committee, intend to present soon which would give the leader of Capitol Police more power to seek help from the National Garder.

The Senate report recounts how the guard was delayed for hours on January 6 as officials from several agencies took bureaucratic steps to free the troops. It details the hours of calls between Capitol Hill and Pentagon officials and as then Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund desperately pleaded for help.

He finds that the Pentagon has spent hours planning missions and researching layers of approvals as rioters brutally overwhelmed and beat police on Capitol Hill. He also says the Defense Department’s response was informed by critics of its brutal response to the summer 2020 protests after George Floyd’s death at the hands of police.

Senators strongly criticize the Capitol Police Council, a three-member panel that includes House and Senate security chiefs and the Capitol architect. The commission is now required to approve the chief of police’s requests, even in an emergency. The report recommends that its members regularly review policies and procedures after Senators found that none of the board members on Jan.6 understood their own authority or could detail the legal requirements for seeking help from the National Guard.

Two of the three council members, the House and Senate sergeants-at-arms, were expelled within days of the attack. Sund also resigned under pressure.

Congress needed to change the law and immediately give more authority to the police chief, Klobuchar said.

The report recommends a consolidated intelligence unit within the Capitol Police after widespread failures by several agencies that did not predict the attack even though insurgents openly planned it on the internet. The Police Intelligence Unit was aware of social media posts calling for violence on the Capitol on January 6, including a plot to breach the Capitol, online sharing of maps of the tunnel systems of the complexes of the Capitol and other specific threats of violence, according to the report, but officers failed to properly brief management on everything they found.

Senators also criticize the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security for downplaying online threats and for failing to issue official intelligence bulletins that help plan law enforcement.

In response to the report, Capitol Police recognized the need for improvements, some of which have already been said to be made. Law enforcement agencies across the country rely on intelligence, and the quality of that intelligence can mean the difference between life and death, the statement said.

During the attack, the report said, the Capitol Police were severely compromised by multiple failures, poor intelligence, poor planning, faulty equipment and a lack of leadership. The force intervention command system broke down during the attack, leaving the front line officers without order. There were no functioning Incident Commanders and some senior officers were fighting instead of giving orders. USCP leadership never took control of the radio system to communicate orders to frontline officers, the investigation revealed.

I was horrified that no deputy or senior chief was on the radio or helping us, an officer told the committee in an anonymous statement. For hours the screaming on the radio was horrific, the sights unimaginable and there was a total loss of control. For hours no leader or superior took command and control. Officers begged and pleaded for help with medical triage.

Acting Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, who replaced Sund after his resignation, told committees the lack of communication resulted from incident commanders being overwhelmed and engaging with rioters, rather than giving radio orders.

The committee’s interviews with police officers detail what one officer said was absolutely brutal abuse by Trump supporters as they knocked them down and stormed into the building. They described hearing racist slurs and seeing Nazi salutes. An officer trying to evacuate the Senate said he had arrested several men in full tactical gear who told him: You better get out of our way, boy, or go through you to get [the Senators].

The insurgents told the police they would kill them, then members of Congress. An officer said he had a tangible fear of not returning home alive.

At the same time, senators recognize the bravery of the officers, noting that one officer told them: The officers inside have all behaved admirably and heroically and, even outnumbered, have gone on the offensive and have resumed the Capitol.

