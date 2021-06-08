



Ministers have been warned that tariffs and quotas could be imposed on some products by the EU if Boris Johnson ignores the Brexit deal in a trade dispute over sausage sales.

Tensions are escalating before Wednesday’s crisis meeting to address issues arising from part of the agreement known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The UK government is said to be considering unilaterally extending the grace period under a protocol that will give Northern Ireland companies time to adapt to the new rules, including importing chilled meats such as sausages and dried meats from the UK.

The grace period is due to expire at the end of June, but Johnson is considering extending it in the absence of progress toward a new agreement on about 30 issues related to the validation of animals, goods and medicines, according to The Telegraph.

European Commission vice president Maro Sefovi, who is visiting London to lead negotiations with the Brussels side, wrote an article in the same newspaper ahead of the talks, and the EU is making sure the UK adheres to its international law obligations.

Nathalie Loiseau, a French MEP and member of the UK Steering Group of the European Parliament, also said Britain must stick to its promises and deliver on them.

In an interview with the BBC Radio 4s Today program, she said: These rules are approved in the UK and can be easily met. They have someone to hire, update IT so they can check sanitary rules just because sausages aren’t exported, and they’re going to Northern Ireland and entering a single market.

Loiseau warned that Sefovi could require tariffs and quotas designed to regulate imports of goods into the EU by raising prices and placing limits on numbers if the UK continues to violate the protocol.

We added that we don’t want to get to that. But we are warning you that you have signed the contract. You have to run it. There are steps we can take that will otherwise protect our single market. Britain’s international reputation is at stake.

Environment Minister George Eustice has said he is banning chicken nuggets and sausages from the UK to Northern Ireland. Obviously it’s a geek, he said.

The UK has already done a tremendous amount of work to address some of the issues arising from the Protocol, Eustice said. Senior politicians in Brussels have accused it of being very slow so far.

A Johnsons spokesman later said an urgent solution had to be found and claimed the government had proposed the idea, but we have no new proposals from the EU and are starting to run out of time.

He did not rule out that the government would unilaterally extend the grace period, but said the ministers were working very hard to resolve these issues in accordance with the agreement, but acknowledged that: We will consider all options.

efovi will have dinner with Frost before their four-hour straight meeting on Wednesday evening, an EU source said Loiseaus’ remarks about the threat of trade quotas imposed on the EU reflect the fact that the Brexit deal is now weaponized. Along with various remedies and penalties for EU disposition that did not exist in January when a withdrawal agreement including the Northern Ireland Protocol and citizenship was signed and ratified by both sides.

We now have a good faith principle in our legal agreements and we have the legal instruments we can handle, including trade sanctions, if there is a problem with our trade and cooperation agreements.

This follows calls from both sides that Northern Irish businesses stop the Brexit blame game and provide urgent solutions to end tensions over checks on food and commodities flowing into the region across the Irish Sea.

The protocol caused great controversy in Northern Ireland, contributing to the violence against Easter and the division of the Democratic Party, which is officially campaigning for denunciation.

