Massive Internet outages including Amazon, gov.uk and Guardian | Internet





A massive internet outage has affected websites including The Guardian, the UK government website gov.uk, Amazon and Reddit. This issue prevented many users from accessing the site for more than an hour on Tuesday morning.

The outage was tracked as an error in the content delivery network (CDN) running on Fastly. Starting around 11 AM UK time, numerous site visitors have received error messages including error 503 Service Unavailable and succinct Connection Failed.

Other players affected include CNN, The New York Times, Financial Times, and streaming services Twitch and Hulu.

This failure not only brought some websites down completely, but also damaged certain sections of other services, such as the server for Twitter, which hosts social network emoticons.

Failures were not geographically universal. Users in some regions, such as Berlin, reported no problems, while others experienced massive errors on the Internet. Outages have been reported in various locations, such as London, Texas and New Zealand.

Within minutes of the outage, cloud computing service provider Fastly admitted that the content distribution network was the cause of the problem. The company runs an edge cloud designed to speed up website load times, protect against denial of service attacks, and cope with spikes in traffic.

This technology requires Fastly between most clients and users. This means that if a service experiences a catastrophic failure, that company may not work at all on the Internet.

In an error message posted at 10.58 UK time, Fastly said: We are currently investigating the potential impact on the performance of the CDN service. It was 11.57 hours, almost an hour in British time, when Fastly declared the incident. A problem has been identified and a fix has been applied. The company said a status update will allow customers to increase their origin load as global services return.

Despite social media speculation that the outage was the result of a malicious attack, the hashtag #cyberattack trended on Twitter, but there is no evidence pointing to cheating. Instead, the company says the configuration error is wrong. A Fastly spokesperson said: I checked the service configuration that caused the hang across POPs. [points of presence] I disabled that configuration. Our global network is back online.

Spokesperson Boris Johnson said the government is aware of problems accessing gov.uk. He also said reports that users cannot schedule Covid-19 tests online are being investigated as an urgent matter.

When asked by ministers if they believe a malicious foreign group or state is to blame, he said the blackout appears to be affecting several sites around the world, but not one site.

Different websites handled outages in different ways. The Guardian moved to Twitter to run a dedicated live blog, while tech news site Verge posted the news in a shared Google Doc until a reporter accidentally shared an audience-editable link on Twitter.

With the increasing centralization of Internet infrastructure in the hands of some large enterprises, a single point of failure can cause total outages. For example, in 2017, Amazons AWS hosting business issues took the world’s largest website off the entire East Coast of the United States for hours.

In 2020, another CDN company, Cloudflare, suffered a 30-minute break in most of the internet in major cities across Europe and the Americas. The Cloudflare outage eventually traces back to the failure of a single physical link connecting Newark and Chicago’s data centers. This has resulted in cascading failures that have brought down nearly 20 data centers around the world.

