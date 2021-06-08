American men’s football defeats Mexico on Pulisic penalty as fans rain debris on Denver pitch





DENVER – Christian Pulisic lifted a trophy for the second time in eight days, this time his first for the United States.

Ethan Horvath, returning to Colorado for the first time in three or four years, expected to watch the game from the bench and found himself saving Andrs Guardado’s penalty – in the 124th minute.

The first CONCACAF Nations League final revolved around an injury and not one or two but three video reviews.

“It’s the perfect way to end the year,” Pulisic said after his 114th-minute penalty led the United States to Mexico 3-2 on Sunday night in a frenzied Premier League final. CONCACAF Nations.

Or as American coach Gregg Berhalter put it: “One of the classic and weird games between the United States and Mexico”.

A tough game that was cut short for around three minutes in the second half’s downtime due to discriminatory fan chants at Empower Field was also marred by US striker Gio Reyna who was shot in the face by an object thrown after Pulisic’s goal.

“A complete disrespect for what is happening on the pitch and all the effort both teams put into the game,” said Berhalter. “I think he will be fine, but he took something to the head, and it could have been a lot worse.”

Horvath, who played his first international game a week earlier since March 2019, entered in the 69th minute, seven minutes after the start, USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen fell to the ground, squeezing his left knee, after coming out of his line in what seemed like a routine way to grab a pass from Hctor Herrera that was too far for Uriel Antuna.

“If you’re on the bench as a goalie you don’t expect to be in the game,” said Horvath, 25, who had around 20 of his family and friends at the game.

Jess Corona gave 11th-ranked Mexico a 62-second lead after a sloppy giveaway from defender Mark McKenzie, whose poor pass on Corona’s way into the US penalty area allowed the Mexican to break into Steffen on his own. .

El Tri appeared to go 2-0 in the 24th minute on a header from an unmarked Hctor Moreno, but a video review ruled him out for offside after Panamanian referee John Pitti consulted with VAR.

Reyna, a son of former US captain Claudio Reyna, tied the score in the 27th minute with his third international goal. The 18-year-old scored a rebound after Weston McKennie’s header from Pulisic’s corner hit a post.

Diego Lainez gave Mexico a 2-1 lead in the 79th, a minute into his entry, when he cut Tim Ream’s inside and beat Horvath. McKennie tied the game three minutes later with a header from Reyna’s corner for her seventh goal.

Berhalter then changed tactics. He started five defenders including Sergio Dest as a winger, a formation that could turn into 4-3-3, then moved on halfway through the second half to four at the back.

Pulisic, who just won the Champions League with Chelsea on May 29, took the decisive step when he was cut inside the penalty area in the 108th minute and was knocked down by Carlos Salcedo.

Pitti did not initially report a penalty, but viewed a video review and then pointed to the location. Mexico coach Tata Martino appeared to receive a red card, apparently for getting his hands on an official during the exam, and Hirving Lozano was given a yellow card for arguing after the decision.

Pulisic sent the ball to the top corner past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa’s left arm for his 16th international goal.

Pitti failed to call again in the 119th minute when Luis Romo’s head fell on McKenzie’s left arm, whose arm was perhaps only slightly outstretched. Another long wait for a video review followed.

“It plays a bit with your head when it takes time for the referee to decide whether it’s a PK or not,” McKennie said, “and he hasn’t lost his mind. left with his instinct, his instinct and his training. “

Horvath waited until the last moment and dove straight to fend off the Mexican captain’s penalty.

“It’s been a tough season for him, and coming to have a performance like that in his hometown was what the story books are about,” said Berhalter.

The United States survived an 11-minute extension of stoppage time after the second extra period and beat Mexico in a competitive game for the first time since 2013 after a three-game losing streak and a draw, winning confident ahead of the start of World Cup qualifying in September. .

“We are a young team and we have to learn to win,” said Berhalter. “It’s also about the fight and the spirit … They really showed the hearts of champions.”

Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos