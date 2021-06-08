Dollar is weak as investors look to key US inflation indicator





A hand holds a series of fan-shaped US dollar banknotes.

Thomas Trutschel | Photo library | Getty Images

The US dollar was moderated on Tuesday as investors looked at expected US inflation data later in the week after weaker-than-expected employment data calmed expectations of an early decline in the stimulus of the Federal Reserve.

The euro hit $ 1.21915, rebounding from its three-week low of $ 1.2104 set on Friday, while the dollar fell back to 109.26 yen, losing strength after hitting a two month high at 110.325 late last week.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 90.021, not far from 89.533, a 4.5-month low reached late last month.

“It’s not that the payroll figures were weak. But because so many expectations had been built up in advance, the dollar suffered a slight pullback,” said Shinichiro Kadota, senior currency strategist at Barclays.

Friday’s employment data, which showed non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 559,000 in May, fell 90,000 jobs below expectations.

The data helped pin U.S. bond yields close to their recent lows, weighing on the dollar, while investors have now turned to consumer price data on Thursday for new direction.

Many investors now expect the Fed to unveil a plan to reduce its bond purchases later this year, and the actual reduction to begin early next year.

The British pound barely moved at $ 1.4169 while the Australian dollar was unchanged at $ 0.7753, both stuck within ranges seen over the past two months.

With tight trading ranges recently, the implied volatilities of both currencies fell to their lowest level since early 2020, before markets were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere, the Mexican peso held steady at 19.832 per US dollar, close to its highest level since late January, after midterm elections confirmed that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s MORENA party was the force of the day. most powerful in the country, but with a smaller majority.

In contrast, Peruvian sol fell to an all-time low of 3.9367 per dollar as socialist Pedro Castillo edged out right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori in voting for the country’s presidential election.

Cryptocurrencies have also seen little displacement. Bitcoin traded at $ 33,564 while Ether traded at $ 2,581.

