The Road to the Olympic Trials in the United States: The Buerge Track and Field Course





Ties of History Desirea Buerge is set to compete in discus at the US Olympic Trials June 18-19 at Hayward Field in Oregon. In the two weeks leading up to the event, we’re posting a series of stories about Buerge to celebrate her accomplishment and let fans get to know her better.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY It was just a fluke.

That’s what Desirea Buerge thinks about her performance on discus in the NCAA West prelims.

She fouled on two of her three attempts, but her only good throw was 51.83 yards, the ninth-best mark in UTRGV history, placing her 22nd of 48.

Many student-athletes are said to have celebrated the performance, but after missing the NCAA Championships, Buerge plans to use the US Olympic Trials to prove it was just fluke.

Of course, the fact that she even had a much less successful athletic career was once considered unlikely given that Buerge came from a family that valued basketball over all other sports. In fact, she only started competing in track and field to avoid burnout playing basketball having an offseason rather than playing all year round.

Buerge’s first taste in athletics was in college, and she was a natural athlete, competing in multiple events such as the discus, high jump and 200 meters.

At Webb City High School (WCHS) in Webb City, Missouri, Buerge focused on the discus and shot put and made an instant impact for the Cardinals.

In her sophomore year, she was an all-state artist on record, but barely scratched the surface of her potential.

As a junior, Buerge went on to win the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Class 4 championship on discus with a throw of 46.83 yards. She also placed third in the shot put with a 12.89-meter throw, winning all-state honors in both events.

She also won all-state honors in discus and shot put the following year after placing second in both events at the MSHSAA Class 4 championships.

Buerge is a WCHS graduate and holds the program record in the shot put (13.71 meters) and discus (48.43 meters), records that still stand today.

Her success and the willingness of her future college coaches to let Buerge compete in basketball and track and field led her to sign at Division II Missouri Southern State University (MSSU), just a 20-minute drive from WCHS.

“It was a big deal for me to come and do two sports so my identity wasn’t completely shattered,” Buerge said.

After her freshman basketball season ended, she quickly jumped into track and field, but Buerge struggled during the transition.

“We weren’t doing much in the weight room at the time,” Buerge said. “We come in and [track & field assistant coach Brain Allen] was like ‘I want that many reps and I want it at this weight’, and here I’m dying. “

Buerge’s struggles went beyond just adjusting to the weight room, but also cleaning up his throwing mechanics.

“I had to relearn how to turn for the shot put,” Buerge said. “During this first competition, I didn’t throw well. I’m pretty sure I threw less than in high school or about the same number. It didn’t look like the rotation was paying off.

With the support of his teammates and friends, Buerge persevered and began to flourish.

In 2016 and 2017, she was named All-American placing 8th with discus throws of 47.08 meters and 50.08 meters, respectively, at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Buerge wore a red shirt her junior season, but didn’t lose a beat when she returned to the rings as a senior. She again won All-American honors in both events, finishing second in shot put (16.15 meters) and fourth in discus (53.38 meters) at the NCAA Championships.

Buerge graduated as the program record holder in the shot put (16.38 meters) and discus (55.54 meters) before receiving a call from the women’s basketball head coach of the ‘UTRGV, Lane Lord, who got to know Buerge while coaching him in basketball at Pittsburg State.

Knowing that Buerge wanted to continue participating in both basketball and track and field, Lord worked closely with UTRGV track head coach Darren Flowers to make it a reality.

“He and I had been discussing the possibility of her doing the track and I totally agreed,” said Flowers. “We were working together on this, even though he knew the family and therefore took the lead in this.”

Balancing both basketball and throwing, Buerge struggled at first as his busy schedule didn’t leave him much time to practice with track and field throwing coach Brad Foote.

“She was lifting with the basketball team and then throwing about two days a week,” Foote said. “Then when the basketball season started they rightly wanted to focus a little more on basketball and I really couldn’t see her again until maybe around January or February and that was. maybe once a week. “

By the end of the 2019-20 basketball season, Buerge was fully ready to engage in athletics, but she had to wait because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the athletics season in full swing. air 2020.

Buerge took the break in stride as she saw an opportunity to fully immerse herself in the sport and readjust her skills in relation to basketball.

“When COVID happened it actually helped me so that I could actually train and gain more muscle and be able to work my technique for a full year.”

At the start of the 2021 season, Buerge immediately turned heads by setting the third-best discus throw in program history at 52.17 yards, good for second place at the Texas Longhorn Invitational on March 6.

Now competing only in athletics, she began to develop an inseparable bond with her teammates.

“We are a complete family,” said Buerge. “I’m not going to lie; we always joke with each other. We always come closer, trying to push ourselves to be better. The environment I have with this team is unlike any other team I have been to. . “

As the season progressed, she excelled, but something continued to escape Buerge.

“There was a big throw that I hadn’t made yet, so I knew I had more in me,” Buerge said.

Everything lined up for Buerge and she was able to accomplish what she was looking for with a huge record-breaking 58.90-meter discus throw at the UTSA Roadrunner Invitational on April 17th.

“Being able to come this season and show I could throw 58, almost 59 yards, was something I knew I could do,” said Buerge.

The throw qualified Buerge for the US Olympic Trails in Eugene, Ore., June 18-19. She currently ranks 55th in the world, 10th among Americans, seventh in the NCAA and first in the Western Athletic Conference.

After an unusual performance in the western preliminaries of the NCAA Championships, Buerge is gearing up for a big outing on the US Olympic trails.

“I have to go out and prove that what happened at the regionals was just a fluke,” Buerge said. “I can go out on the slopes and qualify for the final and be there on the 19th and show what I can really do.”

