G7 plan will cut UK tax revenues from US tech companies, experts say | G7





Experts warn that US tech companies, including Google, Amazon and Facebook, could pay less in taxes in the UK and a few other big powers under the global reforms the G7 agreed to over the weekend.

In a major stumbling block emerging after the groundbreaking deal, a study by the TaxWatch campaign group shows that the UK Treasury will lose about $230 million in taxes paid annually by four of America’s largest companies.

The study estimates that Facebook, Google, eBay and Amazon contribute around 330m amongst them to the UK’s digital services tax on internet search providers, online marketplaces and social media companies. The tax started as a temporary measure until it reached global trading last year.

TaxWatch says UK tax bills paid by these companies will be a little over 100 million under the G7 plan.

The campaign group analyzed each company’s UK accounts for 2019, the most recent year for which data was available, and calculated their totals. Exact details of the global tax change are still under discussion and limited information has been made public, but the group estimated its tax liability based on details from the G7 Communique released last weekend.

Research estimates that Google will donate $211 million to the digital services tax, but will only pay the UK governor $60 million under the G7 plan.

For Facebook, the tax will drop from 58m to 28m. Drops from 50m to 10m on Amazon and from 19m to 3.8m on eBay.

The figures are estimates as the Ministry of Finance has not released details of how much each company contributes to its digital services tax.

A Treasury spokesperson said the final details of the rule are still to be worked out and the impact on revenue will be assessed by the independent Office of Budget Responsibility.

The historic global tax treaty backed by the G7 Finance Minister reforms the global tax system for the global digital age, ensuring that businesses of all types compete fairly. These deals ensure that the system is fair, ensuring that the right companies pay the right taxes in the right place.

Sources close to the talks said the UK and EU countries continue to push US big tech companies to raise more taxes within their borders. At the G20 meeting in Venice in July, the next important moment in tax reform is coming.

Chris Sanger, global government and risk tax officer at accounting firm EY, said: The UK won’t want to stop taxing global multinationals under the digital services tax until it feels there is another tax it can offer equally or equally. better. There are still many details in this space.

At the heart of the matter are the two pillars of the G7 deal. One allows the state to tax the profits of large corporations based on sales in that market, and the second sets a minimum global corporate tax rate. A global minimum is set at a rate of at least 15%, captures thousands of companies and pays out in their own country.

Because many multinational corporations are headquartered in the United States, other countries require large corporations to pay taxes even in countries where they generate revenue. So, under the first pole, the UK should receive a portion of the tax generated by Apple and Facebook in the country.

Mechanisms for redistributing the profits of large corporations are under discussion. A list of 100 companies that can share their revenues in this way is presented at the G7. This list is kept confidential, but includes technology companies, but not banks or mining companies such as mining and oil groups.

The redistribution mechanism applies to companies with super-for-profit profit margins in excess of 10% of revenue.

While experts believe that Pillar 1 redistribution will be relatively rare in the UK, the Treasury will earn around 7.9 billion a year from global lowest interest rates under Pillar 2. This is because the global lowest tax is paid to the home countries of companies and there are several large multinationals in the UK that can be caught.

Analysts at the EU Tax Observatory have suggested that companies like BT, Barclays, HSBC and BP could be caught on the second axis.

Sources close to tax reforms being negotiated between 139 countries at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said the UK and EU treasuries are pushing for stronger concessions in Washington for massive US tax increases. Companies outside of Jurisdiction.

But the Biden administration has recently focused its minds on threatening to impose penal tariffs on goods imported from the UK and five other countries in retaliation for a digital services tax levied on US companies.

Tax activists have warned that low-income countries that do not have multinational corporations that can benefit from the global minimum tax will not benefit much from the limited tax amount raised at Pillar 1. This could be a major issue at the G20 summit in Venice next month.

George Turner, Director of TaxWatch, said: This seems like a good deal for the US. They impose higher taxes on multinational corporations, [go] through overseas transactions

The fact that Facebook and Google pay less taxes in the UK under the deal is debatable. I don’t think you can avoid it. That wasn’t the goal of the whole game.

