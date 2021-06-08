US trade deficit narrowed amid supply chain woes





WASHINGTON The US trade deficit narrowed in April from a record high in March, as disruptions in global supply chains and slowing consumer spending contributed to lower imports.

The deficit on trade in goods and services narrowed 8.2% to seasonally adjusted $ 68.9 billion in April, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday, from the record gap of $ 75 billion in March.

Imports fell 1.4% to $ 273.9 billion, while exports increased 1.1% to $ 205 billion.

Imports declined among goods affected by a semiconductor shortage, including household appliances and automotive vehicles, parts and engines. Consumer demand for imported goods, including clothes and toys, slowed from a breakneck pace in March, when Americans got the biggest increase in the latest round of government stimulus payments.

The trade deficit is set to return to its widening trend as government spending and vaccine rollout spur a recovery that outpaces many other advanced economies, said Mahir Rasheed, US economist for the research firm Oxford. Economics.

Domestic demand is roaring amid reopening and a rapidly improving health environment, he said, while in much of the rest of the world demand growth will resume at a slower pace. .

Global trade, which collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic, rebounded this year as economies reopened. The resurgence of US consumers, marked by multiple rounds of government stimulus and strong job growth, has boosted import demand. The deficit of the past three months was the largest on record.

At the same time, manufacturers around the world are struggling to meet this demand. Much of the world is lagging behind the United States in terms of vaccination rates, and the pandemic has disrupted supply chains, leading to shortages of essential items and manufacturing delays.

A World Bank report released on Tuesday highlighted the divergent fortunes of the United States and much of the rest of the world. Advanced economies such as the United States typically grow more slowly than developing economies or the world average, but this year the U.S. economy is set to grow by 6.8% while the global economy grows by 5%. , 6%. Emerging markets, excluding China, will grow only 4.4%, the World Bank said in its half-yearly forecast for global growth.

Such robust growth in the United States should continue to fuel import demand. The World Bank noted in its report that trade would recover even more sharply, but is currently constrained by bottlenecks and tensions in global value chains.

While U.S. imports fell in April, exports increased, driven by a $ 1.4 billion increase in civilian aircraft and an increase in a range of commodities, including a $ 1 billion increase in crude oil and increases in shipments of other petroleum products.

Exports and imports have recovered significantly over the past year, when business closures linked to Covid-19 were most intense. Monthly exports have increased by $ 55 billion from a year ago, while imports have increased by $ 71 billion.

