



Today, the governments of Britain, Norway and the United States (Troika) have signed the Juba Peace Agreement as a witness as a sign of political support for the agreement. This additional step, welcoming the October 2020 agreement, will help meet our commitment to the agreement’s success and the needs of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace and justice, including those affected by conflict in southern Darfur. shows the potential to be Cordopan and Blue Nile states, historically marginalized areas of Sudan. We call for immediate action to fully implement and comply with the agreed timelines set out in the Transitional Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Agreement, including the formation of key institutions such as the Transitional Legislative Council.

We take this opportunity to commend the parties to this agreement, including the expansion of the Government to include a wider representation after October 2020. We also commend Prime Minister Hamdok and the progress of the interim government in providing important reforms essential to the transition to democracy, including economic and legal reforms. However, we recognize that we need to step up our efforts to communicate the key provisions of the agreement, including the formation of a joint force and the establishment of a cease-fire monitoring mechanism to protect Darfur’s civilians from conflict and violence.

Responsibilities, including gender-based violence and conflict-related sexual violence, should also be prioritized to strengthen the rule of law and protection of civilians. We welcome the parties’ commitment to full and unrestricted cooperation with the ICC on Sudanese individuals subject to arrest warrants. Going forward, we call for the full, equal and meaningful participation of women at all levels of governance and legislation, including in the peace process. We know from experience and research that inclusion leads to more sustainable peace and more democratic societies.

UNITAMS plays a key role in supporting the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement. We encourage Sudanese national and local authorities to facilitate and collaborate with UN missions and UN national teams to support the expedited implementation of the Agreement. As progress is made, the Troika will continue with Sudan and its people. Our signature today represents that promise.

The Troika also welcomes an agreement on the Declaration of Principles between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (North/Abdel Rajj al-Hilu) and encourages both sides to agree to an end to the conflict so that all means can participate in the transitional period. Way. We also continue to ask the Sudan Liberation Movement/Abdul Wahid al-Nur to initiate talks as part of the achievement of comprehensive peace that includes all major armed movements. The Sudanese government described the Juba peace agreement as phase one of the peace process and negotiations with al-Hilu and al-Noor as phase two.

The Troika believes that the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement and the simultaneous two-phase negotiations are equally important, and that the success of the Sudan transition lies in finding the unity of diversity based on equal rights and building sustainable development through inclusion policies. The Troika looks forward to our continued support of the political parties in bringing peace, stability and democracy to the people of all Sudan.

