US CDC relaxes travel recommendations in 110 countries, territories including Japan





Travelers wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) collect their luggage at the airport in Denver, Colorado, United States, November 24, 2020. REUTERS / Kevin Mohatt

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxed travel recommendations for more than 110 countries and territories, including Japan just before the Olympics.

The new CDC ratings were first reported by Reuters and published on a CDC website on Monday, including 61 countries that were downgraded from its highest rating of “level 4” which discouraged all travel to recommend travel for fully vaccinated people, the agency confirmed on Tuesday.

Another 50 countries and territories were downgraded to “level 2” or “level 1,” a CDC spokeswoman said. The lowest ranked countries for COVID-19 risk are now Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Iceland, Belize and Albania.

Among those now at “level 3” are France, Ecuador, the Philippines, South Africa, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine , Honduras, Hungary and Italy.

A US State Department official said he was revising his travel advisory to reflect the CDC’s changes.

As of Tuesday morning, the State Department lowered its ratings on more than 90 countries and territories, including Japan.

On May 24, the State Department urged not to travel to Japan, citing a new wave of coronavirus cases before the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23.

The State Department warning raised concerns and prompted the White House to reaffirm its support for Tokyo’s plan to host the Games this summer and for the American athletes competing there despite a new wave of infections and a low vaccination rate in the host country.

Foreign spectators have been banned and organizers are expected to make a decision at the end of the month regarding domestic spectators.

The CDC said the change comes after reviewing its criteria for travel health advisories. The CDC said it had also revised its rating for the United States to “level 3” instead of “level 4”.

The agency said the new criteria for a Level 4 recommendation to “avoid all travel” has increased from 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 to 500 cases per 100,000.

The agency added that many countries have lower scores “because of changes in criteria or because their epidemics are better controlled.” The CDC said it expects more countries to achieve lower and more favorable travel ratings.

Other countries downgraded to “level 3” include Honduras, Indonesia, Jordan, Libya, Panama, Poland, Denmark and Malaysia.

Many countries that now have lower ratings remain on the U.S. government’s list of countries with severe travel restrictions – and most have been restricted since early 2020.

The US is banning nearly all non-US citizens who have been to China, UK, Ireland, India, South Africa, Brazil, Iran and the 26 Schengen country in Europe without border controls.

Asked why the United States is upholding the warnings even though some countries now have low infection rates subject to restrictions, while others with high rates are exempt, CDC director Rochelle Wallensky said said Tuesday that the issue was the subject of “an interagency conversation, and we are watching real-time data on how we should move forward.”

The United States is also in talks with Canada and Mexico – whose recommendations were both relaxed on Tuesday – on how to lift or possibly revise restrictions on U.S. land borders that ban non-essential travel.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

