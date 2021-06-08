Bank of England chief economist warns that UK housing market is on fire | housing market





The UK’s housing market is burning as demand from wealthy families with more savings after the coronavirus lockdown extends government tax cuts for homebuyers, the Bank of England chief economist said on Tuesday.

Andy Haldane warned that the real estate market will continue to heat up while all these factors remain in place, along with central bank ultra-low interest rates. He said official data showed that the recent rise in house prices, exceeding 10% in the 12 months to March 2021, is very likely to exacerbate inequality.

The UK housing market is burning, Haldane said at a virtual conference on inequality hosted by the University of Glasgow. There is a significant imbalance between the initial demand and the supply of available housing, and because the laws of economic gravity have not been broken, the result is a significant rise in house prices.

Andy Haldane, chief economist at the Bank of England. Photo: Getty Images

Haldane said the sharp rise in prices is very likely to exacerbate the wealth gap between the better and younger generations.

Unless policymakers deal with housing supply, Haldane said we will inevitably see a relentless rise in house prices relative to income we’ve seen in the last 30 or 40 years.

For most people, the global financial crisis has come like an earthquake that exposes the structural faults of our society, with the greatest inequality of all.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of pushing up middle-class house prices after cutting stamp duty on real estate purchases last year. The move reversed the sluggish real estate sales at the start of the pandemic. He extended the temporary tax cuts in the March budget until the end of June 2021.

Families with mostly telecommuters have saved about $160 billion since the onset of the pandemic. The Sunaks tax incentive came because many were looking for a larger property that would include a garden and home office.

Halifax hit an all-time high this week in May, but said home prices will continue to rise for some time to come.

Mortgage lenders, part of Lloyds Bank, said home prices rose 1.3% in May and 9.5% from last year, bringing the average selling price to 261,743.

Haldane, who left the bank as president of the Royal Arts and Manufacturing Encouragement Association, said housing market tax rates, planning rules and major impacts could do little the central bank could do about rising house prices. Measures to promote housing construction have been established by the government.

His remarks contrast with Vice President John Cunliffe, who said last month that banks’ role as a watchdog for the banking industry means lenders are conservative in policy.

In a separate speech, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said the central bank was carefully monitoring the housing market, taking the risk of rising consumer prices.

Uncertainty about the UK’s labor market outlook in the workplace has remained high, although employment and vacancies have recovered rapidly due to the Covid crisis, Haldane said.

We still have over 3 million workers across the UK, which means uncertainty about the future job market is still very serious, he said.

Last week’s government statistics showed that 3.4 million jobs were on track for the end of April, while the number fell to 2.1 million in mid-May, according to more timely survey data from the National Statistical Office.

