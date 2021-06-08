Rickie Fowler misses out on US Open qualifying





COLUMBUS, Ohio – Rickie Fowler narrowly missed – a ball throw – in his last stroke to avoid sitting on another major tournament when he failed to qualify for the US Open on Tuesday.

Fowler had five holes to play Tuesday morning in the rain-delayed qualifier at Brookside and The Lakes, and he needed three birdies. From the back of the 18th green, his chip was about a full turn before moving away to the right.

That left him 1 shot in the 5-to-4 playoffs for the remaining spots at the US Open next week at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Chez Reavie and Erik van Rooyen of South Africa led the way in Ohio, the largest of nine US Open qualifying tournaments across the country due to the large number of PGA Tour players on the field.

Two Walker Cup players from Texas, Cole Hammer and Pierceson Coody, were in the five-a-side playoffs. Hammer was the odd one out, bogeying over the extra second hole to be the first substitute.

Fowler, who shot 66, stayed in the Lakes to participate in a 12-player playoff for a spot to determine who would be Ohio’s second substitute, even though that player was virtually certain not to make it to the US Open.

Former major champions Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley and Jason Dufner were among those who joined Fowler at 5 under 139, 1 short stroke.

The California qualifier also ended on Tuesday.

Fowler hasn’t missed the US Open since 2010 and had to go through 36-hole qualifying due to his dip in the world rankings, well beyond the top 60 in the world who were exempt from qualifying.

He started badly at Brookside with a 1-over 73, leaving him in need of a weakling at The Lakes. It will be Fowler’s second big failure this year (along with the Masters) after playing in all of the previous ones, starting with the British Open at St. Andrews in 2010.

“I’m obviously disappointed. I should have gotten out of it pretty easily,” Fowler said. “I don’t play so well [at Brookside] and being near a place is a bummer. But I like where my game is and where it is going. Looking at the big picture, there are a lot of good things to come. “

He came back Tuesday morning and fired a 7 iron on the 14th par-3, but then hit a 40-foot birdie putt. Fowler hit the corner 12 feet on No.15 and narrowly missed the birdie. His 7 to 15 foot iron on the 16th par-5 gave him a good look at the eagle, which he missed.

He also missed 15 feet for a birdie on the 17th, all those putts broke hard at the hole. On the 18th, Fowler grabbed a flyer lying on the green. His throw landed soft and was heading for the birdie cup when he missed.

“Another roll and he probably would have come in,” he said.

He played alongside Coody, a grandson of 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody. Pierceson Coody was tied with Fowler when his 18th approach was 3 feet from the hole, giving him a birdie to advance to the playoffs.

