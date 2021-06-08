FACT SHEET: United States-Mexico Bilateral Cooperation





Following a bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador on June 8, 2021 and in light of the deep cultural, social and economic ties between the United States and Mexico and the shared commitment of the two governments for a A prosperous and secure North America, Vice President Harris announces the following:

High-Level Economic Dialogue: The United States and Mexico have agreed to hold a High-Level Economic Dialogue in September, fulfilling the commitment of President Bidens and President Lpez Obradors on March 1 to relaunch this key forum that will expand cooperation and bilateral economic collaboration. The proposed agenda will cover key themes, such as trade facilitation, telecommunications and interconnectivity, and supply chain resilience.

Cabinet-level security dialogue: The United States and Mexico have agreed to hold a cabinet-level security dialogue to discuss a common vision for security. Transnational criminal organizations do not recognize borders. They pose a threat to all peoples and require a common response. The United States and Mexico are committed to working together to reduce drug-related homicides and deaths on both sides of the border and counter the illicit forces that drive them.

Strengthening Labor Cooperation: The United States will invest an additional $ 130 million in technical assistance and cooperation over the next three years to work with Mexico in the implementation of labor laws and to fund programs that will support workers, improve working conditions and the workforce. President Lopez Obrador enacted a landmark labor reform law on May 1, 2019.

Working together to tackle the root causes of migration in Central America: The governments of the United States and Mexico signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic partnership to address the lack of economic opportunities in the north of the ‘Central America. The two governments will work together to foster agricultural development and youth empowerment programs in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala and will co-create and co-manage a partnership program that will allow them to better deliver, measure and communicate on aid to the region.

Human Trafficking and Trafficking Operations Group: U.S. and Mexican law enforcement agencies will join together to exchange information and take appropriate action to meet the shared priority of neutralizing trafficking and trafficking organizations. human trafficking. These groups prey on vulnerable individuals, falsely promising them safe passage or a good job in the United States in return for their savings. In fact, these organizations often use lies and threats to lure migrants into trafficking or leave them stranded in Mexico or at the border, far from any help and without basic supplies. Law enforcement agencies will work together to identify targets, develop investigations and take enforcement action such as freezing bank accounts associated with criminal groups.

Attract investment in southern Mexico: The US government has developed a package of grants, loans and other commitments that will help generate widespread growth in southern Mexico, create jobs and reduce inequality economy in the region. The US government will aim to create $ 250 million in new investment and sales in southern Mexico by strengthening rural value chains such as cocoa, coffee and ecotourism. US International Development Finance Cooperation to issue loan to support affordable housing and mortgages; 40 to 50 percent of the new homes will be built in southern Mexico. The United States Agency for Trade and Development (USTDA) and the Department of Commerce will organize trade and trade development missions that will support infrastructure development in southern Mexico. USTDA plans to provide a grant to the Mexican aviation regulator for technical assistance to improve efficiency.

Partnership to Resolve Mexico’s Disappearance Cases: The United States and Mexico will work to expand capacity and forensic partnerships to help resolve Mexico’s more than 82,000 missing persons and disappearances, potentially ending tens of thousands of families and ending impunity for offenders. The Department of State, the United States Agency for International Development and the Department of Justice will continue to train laboratory technicians and police officers to improve their skills in forensic analysis of decomposed bodies and to assist the National Commission. of Mexico to collect, maintain and analyze registers of missing persons. Across the country. As a next step, the Federal Bureau of Investigation will train genetics experts on a new system to track forensic information and improve capacity.

###

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos