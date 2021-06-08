Former Catamount JT Poston qualifies for 121st US Open





History Links Cullowhee, NC After the self-proclaimed “Longest Day in Golf” on Monday, June 7, former West Carolina male golfer JT Poston qualified for the 121st US Open for the third time in his career.

Poston shot 10 under par with consecutive rounds of 67 at Lakes Golf & Country Club and Brookside Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, to tie for third place in his US Open final qualifying event by capturing one of the 16 available locations. Poston countered three bogeys with 11 birdies and an eagle on 36 qualifying holes, the first for the US Open since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 US Open is scheduled for June 17-20 at the South Course of the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. The course hosted the 2008 US Open championship and is playing up to 7,800 yards following its latest renovations in 2019.

In 2017, Poston became the first former Catamount to qualify for the prestigious US Open. He also qualified and played in the event in 2020 at Winged Foot, although an eye injury hampered his performance in his second Open appearance.

Originally from Hickory, North Carolina, and now playing in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Poston was a four-year starter for the Catamount men’s golf team. He ended his college career as the WCU all-time stroke average leader at 71.73, holding the two best scoring averages in a single season, including an academic record of 70.27 in the 2013-14 season and 71.13 as a senior in 2014-15. Poston won the SoCon Men’s Golfer of the Year award in 2014 and was a two-time SoCon champion, winning two All-America accolades.

Poston has competed in the top three NCAA regional tournaments and, in 2015, became the first WCU male golfer to qualify for the NCAA Championship.

After earning his PGA Tour card in 2017, Poston became the first former Catamount to win on the circuit in 2019, winning the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. On his way to his first Tour win, he also became the first player since 1974 to win a PGA Tour event while getting by without a bogey.

Before heading west for the 121st US Open, Poston and his caddy Aaron Fleener are scheduled to compete in this week’s PGA Tour stop at the Palmetto Championship in Congaree, South Carolina, about an hour north of Hilton. Head Island.

Keep track of all things Catamount Men’s Golf and WCU Track and Field via their social media on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@wcu_catamounts) and Twitter (@catamounts, @CatamountMGolf).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos