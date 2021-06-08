How serious is the delta covid strain in the UK and will the vaccine stop it?





Greater Manchester and Lancashire have access to military aid and surge testing as part of an “enhanced support package” to contain the spread of a strain of the delta coronavirus, the government announced Tuesday.

Two locations in northern England have been added to the list of locations where travel and indoor mixing is not recommended, including Leicester and Hounslow in West London. In-school testing will also begin under supervision, Health Minister Matt Hancock told the House of Commons.

The announcement would add to fears that the spread of a delta strain first identified in India could undermine Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s hopes to lift all remaining social contact restrictions on June 21.

Over the weekend, the UK government’s leading scientific advisory bodies, Sage and Nervtag, meet to evaluate the latest data on the spread of the delta strain of Covid-19 in the UK.

The conclusions of the data on the effects of delta mutations on transmission, vaccine efficacy, and rates of severe disease will have a major impact on the Minister’s decision.

Has the spread rate increased?

In mid-May, the delta strain of Covid-19 overtook the alpha strain first identified in Kent, becoming the dominant strain of the virus in the UK.

Three-quarters of the nearly 14,000 viral genomes that the Wellcome Sanger Institute sequenced in the UK from week 2 to May 29 were deltas.

Peter Openshaw, a professor of medicine at Imperial College London and a Nervtag member, told the Financial Times that the Delta variant’s “significant competitive advantage” is now “obscure” to an “exact degree”, although it “has no doubt”. .

Hancock confirmed on Monday that the strain is at least 40% more contagious than the previously dominant Alpha strain.

“The high infectivity means that if organisms return to normal in two weeks, they can tear the unvaccinated population,” Openshaw said.

Oliver Johnson, director of the Institute for Statistical Sciences at the University of Bristol, said the “complex and effect” of “each new-generation virus” is a “risk [from] Additional unlocks”.

If the current weekly growth rate is 50%, there could be at least 10,000 cases a day by June 21st, he said.

How effective is the vaccine against the strain?

Scientists are reassured by the continued pace of vaccine launches in the UK and the way people fully vaccinated have been fighting a serious, symptomatic disease.

Of the 126 cases of delta mutation in hospitals across the UK, only three received both vaccines and 28 received a single dose, according to Hancock.

Based on the data, FT analysis showed that two doses of the vaccine were about 95% effective in preventing hospital admissions with the delta strain, and a single dose was more than 70%.

Ian Jones, a professor of virology at the University of Reading, said the data suggests that the vaccine will “restrain” the delta strain, even if the government closes phase 4 of its roadmap.

“if [the vaccines] I can’t ask for more because the hospitalization is stopped and the chances of death are very high,” he said.

According to PHE, the effectiveness of preventing symptomatic disease after a single dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca and BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines drops to 33% due to the Delta variant.

However, after two doses, this figure rises sharply to 60% for Oxford/AstraZeneca and 88% for BioNTech/Pfizer.

recommendation

Deborah Dunn-Walters, chair of the British Society for Immunology’s Covid-19 task force, who advised Sage, told the FT: “So we are in a race between giving everyone two vaccines and the spread of the delta strain. Seems to. .”

By 7 June, 53.6% of adults in the UK had received both vaccines.

Dunn-Walters urged the government to “not give up on all our infection control measures.” Citing the fact that two-thirds of patients admitted to hospitals with the delta variant were not vaccinated and 20% had only been vaccinated once.

Do variants cause more serious illness?

Since the delta strain has only existed in the UK since mid-March and has been the dominant strain for just a few weeks, the impact on the severity of the virus is starting to show in the data.

The latest public health UK data showed that the delta strain had a 2.6-fold increased risk of hospitalization and a 1.6-fold increased risk of admission to the intensive care unit compared to the alpha strain.

However, Jones cautioned against jumping to “quick conclusions” about hospitalization rates. “At one point our best estimate was Kent [Alpha] The strain had a higher mortality rate, but it has since proven not to be the case,” he said.

Whether current estimates hold or decline, greater contagiousness is a bigger problem than severity, according to Nick Davies, an epidemiological modeler at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and member of the UK’s Scientific Influenza Modeling Group (Spi – medium).

“Everything else [being] Equally, an increase in contagiousness is a cause of greater concern than an increase in severity. Because the increase in contagiousness makes the virus much more difficult to control and threatens to reverse further progress in the way we administer the vaccine,” said Davies. .

How is the hospital responding?

After falling for several months, hospital admissions and patient numbers are increasing in most of the UK, with the UK Northwest seeing exponential growth.

Between May 22 and 29, weekly admissions increased by a third, from 121 to 163. The following week, 31% increased to an additional 214.

This increase was driven by young adults, among whom the admission rate is increasing at the same rate as in September last year, and those over 65 are declining.

“We are in a much better situation than we would have been without a vaccine that protects the majority of vulnerable people,” Davies said. “However, we can see transmission between people who have not yet been vaccinated and those who have only had one vaccination.”

