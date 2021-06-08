Exclusive: United States Forms Expert Groups on Safely Lifting Global Travel Restrictions





The Biden administration is forming expert working groups with Canada, Mexico, the European Union and the United Kingdom to determine the best way to resume travel safely after 15 months of pandemic restrictions, said Tuesday a White House official.

Another US official said an announcement expected on Tuesday indicated that the administration would not move quickly to lift orders barring people from much of the world from entering the United States due to the weather. groups will need to do their job.

“While we will not reopen travel today, we hope that these expert working groups will help us use our collective expertise to chart a way forward, with the goal of reopening international travel with our key partners when ‘it will be determined that it is safe to do so therefore,’ the White House official said.

They said “any decision will be fully guided by objective analysis and recommendations from medical and public health experts.” The groups will be led by the White House COVID response team and the National Security Council and will include the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other agencies.

The CDC said Tuesday it was relaxing travel recommendations to 110 countries and territories, including Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Africa and Iran.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said travel restrictions are subject to “an interagency conversation, and we are looking at real-time data on how we should move forward with this.”

The Biden administration has come under pressure from some lawmakers who have said American communities along the Canadian border face economic hardship due to land border restrictions.

Airlines and others have pressured the administration to lift restrictions on most non-US citizens who have stayed in the UK, in Europe’s 26 Schengen countries without border controls, in Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. The United States is also banning most non-essential travel at its land borders with Mexico and Canada.

On Monday, the executives of all passenger airlines flying between Britain and the United States called on the two countries to lift limits on transatlantic travel restrictions.

High vaccination rates in both countries meant travel could resume safely, said CEOs of American Airlines (AAL.O), IAG Unit (ICAG.L) British Airways, Delta Air Lines ( DAL.N), United Airlines (UAL.O) and JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) at a virtual press conference. Read more

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet at the G7 Advanced Economies meeting this week in Cornwall, England.

U.S. and British airline officials have said they don’t expect Washington to lift restrictions until July 4 at the earliest, as the administration aims to get more Americans vaccinated. Read more

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos