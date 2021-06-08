Completed Cornwall Lithium Extraction Test Center, UK





Well head, United Downs Deep Geothermal Project, Cornwall/UK (Source: Geothermal Engineering)

Cornish Lithium has successfully built a direct lithium extraction (DLE) test site to extract lithium from geothermal water produced at the site of the United Downs Deep Geothermal Project in Cornwall, UK.

Cornish Lithium, a Cornwall-based mineral exploration and development company, has announced that it has successfully completed construction of the United Downs geothermal water test site in Cornwall, in a document published on its website. The company has set up its first pilot plant to test its environmentally friendly Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process technology on site. Cornish Lithium has made significant progress in defining virgin resource estimates in lithium for the Hard Rock Trelavour Project.

Jeremy Wrathall, CEO and Founder of Cornish Lithium, said: At a geothermal test site in United Downs, our lithium gives us the opportunity to show us what a modern low-carbon mineral extraction might look like, and the result is a larger-scale development. will affect The pilot plant is expected to be built by the end of March next year.

World leaders gather in Cornwall for the G7 summit to take joint action for a green and global economic recovery, and hear that Nissan is considering building a battery giga factory in the Northeast, helping Cornish Lithium build a vital domestic supply chain for the EV industry. It plays an important role. This will not only boost local and national economies as the UK transitions to net zero carbon, but will also place Cornwall at the center of the Green Industrial Revolution, continuing its proud 4,000-year history of mineral extraction and innovation.

United Downs Geothermal Water Testing Station

Cornish Lithium has completed construction of a geothermal water test site in United Downs. This site is a testing facility designed to test several DLE technologies in both deep water (provided by GeoCubed in partnership with Geothermal Engineering Ltd (GEL)) and shallow geothermal water (provided by the Cornish Lithiums Research Borehole). The test work is designed to identify these highly selective technologies that are best suited for low-carbon extraction of lithium from Cornish geothermal water. The facilities at the test site are:

DLE Technology Demonstration Plant Borehole Pumping Infrastructure Demonstration Visitor Center and Office for Lithium Extraction Circuit Project Team Initial Analysis of Bulk Fluid Repositories for Geothermal Water Samples Collected for Core Depot Testing, which houses 2,000m of drilling cores recovered to date Hazardous Field Laboratory Specimens

Technology provider Cornish Lithium initially selected Geolith and Precision Periodic to demonstrate low-carbon DLE technology in Cornish geothermal water.

Geolith specializes in providing sustainable lithium extraction solutions. Geoliths technology uses microfiber-based materials with selective absorption properties that act as filters that selectively trap lithium or unwanted contaminants. The Geolith demo plant will be operational for three weeks starting Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Precision Periodics proprietary Nano Beads (TM) filtration media are designed to extract and concentrate lithium ions without pretreatment, heat or pressure. The process is not expected to produce any waste and the geothermal water is either returned to the source (after only lithium ions have been extracted) or filtered with additional nanobeads to obtain geothermal water from other elements that can potentially produce water for other elements. You can purify. Applications like agriculture. The system is designed to be highly scalable and requires very little energy. The low carbon, small footprint makes it ideal for finding processing equipment at each individual site.

Trelavour Project

A second drilling campaign for Cornish Lithiums has just been completed at the Trelavour project in Cornwall’s St Austell area. The results will allow the company to publish virgin resource estimates for the project in the fall of 2021, defining the potential size of the project.

In addition, testing work is being carried out to optimize lithium extraction from mica minerals in granite. Grinding Solutions Ltd, a Cornish mineral processing consulting and laboratory, built a demonstration mineral concentrator plant, which is now being used to improve the plant design for use by Cornish Lithium for lithium-containing granite extracted from the Trelavour project. Grinding Solutions’ testing operations include processing approximately 30 tonnes of granite to produce a mica mineral concentrate.

In December 2020, Cornish Lithium obtained an exclusive license for St Austell granite to leverage the green extraction technology of Lepidico Ltds (a company registered by ASX as a global lithium exploration and development company). The company expects to utilize this process technology to produce battery-grade lithium chemicals from mica concentrate.

The results of this work will inform a project scoping study, funded in part through a grant awarded by the Government Automotive Innovation Fund in April 2021.

Source: Company Release

