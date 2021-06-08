US secures crucial EU support for new study into origins of Covid





The United States and the European Union are set to support a new push to investigate the origins of Covid-19 after conflicting assessments on where the outbreak started, according to a document seen by Bloomberg News.

In a draft declaration that countries hope to adopt at a summit later this month, they “call for progress on a transparent, evidence-based, expert-led Phase 2 study convened by the WHO on the origins of COVID-19, which is free. interference.

The United States is among several countries that have called on China to be more transparent with its data and allow better access, amid ongoing questions about whether the outbreak was caused by a lab accident, has been transmitted by wildlife or caused by something else. A new investigation risks fueling tensions with China, which has rejected suggestions of a laboratory leak and pushed back international efforts to further probe the origins of the virus.

A World Health Organization report released earlier this year said the most likely origin is natural, but there is also a need for further studies.

A person familiar with the talks, which took place between European diplomats preparing for the meeting, said the United States had asked the bloc to help it conduct a study into the origins of Covid.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The declaration is a draft and could change before US and EU leaders meet in Brussels on June 15.

The document also states that the US and the EU “are committed to working together to develop and use a rapid and independent means to investigate such outbreaks in the future.”

US President Joe Biden released a surprise statement late last month, revealing his intelligence community remained divided over the origins of the pandemic – giving new life to theories she had escaped from a lab.

Biden said two “elements” of the intelligence community, which he did not identify, leaned towards a natural origin of the virus, while another leaned towards the Wuhan laboratory, a global research hub. on coronaviruses. Each party had “low to moderate confidence”.

Global tensions

Biden wants intelligence agencies to report in 90 days, which suggests the issue will reappear before the Group of 20 summit where Biden could potentially meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The EU would also risk angering China by supporting the study. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called Biden’s move an attempt “to stigmatize, manipulate politically and reject blame.”

Elsewhere in the statement, the US and EU will pledge to continue supporting the Covax facility to boost vaccinations in developing countries, and “will encourage more donors to put 2 billion doses of vaccine available in the world by the end of 2021 ”.

Financing and distributing vaccines to developing countries will be a key item on the agenda for the G-7 leaders’ meeting in Cornwall, England this week. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants the group to commit to vaccinating the whole world by the end of next year

The EU and the US will also commit to working together on their “similar multifaceted approaches with China, which include elements of cooperation, competition and systemic rivalry.” The draft lists a list of shared concerns about Beijing, including:

Human rights violations in Xinjiang and Tibet Erosion of democratic processes in Hong Kong Economic coercion Disinformation campaigns Regional security issues And the situation in the East China Sea and South China Sea

